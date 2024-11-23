6 Grocery Store Baking Chocolates, Ranked Worst To Best

Every baker knows the importance of working with high-quality ingredients. Even if you're making chocolate chip cookies, which are an amalgamation of butter, flour, sugar, and, of course, the chocolate, every ingredient still has to pull its own weight and contribute to the overall success of the recipe. Baked goods are only as strong as their weakest link — so don't let that be your baking chocolate.

If you find yourself baking a lot of chocolate desserts, including brownies, mousses, and more, you need to invest in a quality baking chocolate. It's important to note that baking chocolate is not the same thing as snacking chocolate; the former contains a higher percentage of cocoa solids than the cheap candy bars you'll find at the convenience store. By proxy, baking chocolate also often contains less sugar and comes without the caramel, nuts, and other additives you'd find in a Snickers. There are several different forms of baking chocolate, including blocks and chips, that have different sweetness levels and varying cacao content. Your grocery store selection will likely include milk and semi-sweet chocolate as well as bittersweet and dark varieties.

In an effort to survey the range of different baking chocolates available at most grocery stores, I tested and ranked several different semi-sweet bar and chip brands. I assessed each chocolate variety on its mouthfeel and flavor as well as how smoothly it melted down after a short stint in the microwave.