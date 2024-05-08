16 Vegan Chocolate Bars, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're a vegan, walking through the candy aisle at your local grocery store is nothing short of an eye-opening experience. Seriously — your eyes will hurt after trying to read the fine print on the back of each package to see if they contain milk.

But, if you look hard enough, you'll find a small number of products that are either crafted with plant-based eaters in mind or are seemingly "accidentally" vegan. To help make the process of tracking down vegan chocolate bars easier and to give you advice on which products are worthy of filling your late-night cravings, I reviewed different chocolate bars (purchased from two local stores). I then ranked them based on several factors, including taste, consistency, and novelty to assess the best and worst vegan chocolate bars available. However, while all of these products are vegan, they may still be processed on equipment that comes into contact with milk products, making them potentially unsafe for consumers with more severe dairy allergies.