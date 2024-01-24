10 Grocery Store Boxed Chocolates For Valentine's Day, Ranked

For the sake of transparency, we can say that we had the highest hopes for these Dunkin' chocolates. It's a novelty more than anything, but we were still excited to try the blend of Boston Kreme, strawberry-frosted (okay, maybe not that one), and brownie batter. A box containing four of each flavor was priced competitively at $6.99. At first glance, the packaging of this candy was rather excessive. The individually wrapped truffles were inside a plastic bag inside a cardboard box. It's about as eco-friendly as your coffee cups — but that's another subject entirely.

The aroma from the bag was putrid and, as we expected, a scentful elixir of the three candies mixed together. The brownie batter truffle has a taste that was slightly astringent at first bite but gave way to the plasticky flavor of a brownie donut from the chain. However, the center was too thick and like hot fudge rather than the brownie batter. The Boston Kreme truffles were slightly more pleasant to eat, and the sickeningly sweet flavor of the vanilla custard really came through at the end and took us off guard. But again, the filling was like industrial sludge. Lastly, the strawberry-frosted truffles made us dry heave at first whiff and tasted more like the most awful bubblegum you've ever eaten than a strawberry donut. After trying these candies, we can confidently say that Dunkin' needs to stick to coffee and leave the Valentine's candy up to the professionals.