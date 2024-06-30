9 Endangered Species Chocolate Bars, Ranked Worst To Best

There is no shortage of chocolate brands to choose from. Not only is the selection at the grocery store seemingly never-ending, but there are all the more purveyors to shop from online. In essence, you can have your favorite type of chocolate delivered straight to your door with the click of a button.

One popular brand on the sweets scene that is available for shipping is Endangered Species Chocolate. A central part of the company's mission is donating 10% of its net profits to environmental and wildlife conservation partners and helping educate consumers about different at-risk species, like grizzly bears, bald eagles, and chimpanzees, on each product label. Not only are its chocolates made with ingredients that are Fair Trade certified, including sugar and vanilla, but many are also organic and/or vegan.

The brand currently sells over 25 different chocolate bars as well as a range of other cocoa novelty items, like its mini truffle bars and dippable chocolate sticks. But, in an effort to only consume the tastiest chocolate out there, we have to ask: Which of the Endangered Species Chocolate bars are worth buying? I sampled some of its most popular products to see for myself and ranked them on factors including overall taste and consistency as well as how well the candy reflected the flavor description on the label.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.