Sour Candy Makes The Perfect Garnish For Your Fruity Summer Drink

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about creative cocktail garnishes. A knockout garnish should artfully dance between the realms of aesthetic, textural, and flavorful appeal. More specifically, what we mean is, when you're looking to give your go-to cocktail repertoire a playful makeover, look no further than sour candies — specifically sour gummy candies.

There are three ways to incorporate sour candies into your cocktails: Sprinkle 'em into the drink as-is, skewer a trio of them with a cocktail toothpick and balance it across the top of the glass, or notch the candy with a paring knife and perch it on the rim. The first method is a better fit for smaller candies (Sour Patch Kids, etc.), while the latter works well for physically larger candies (Haribo Peach Rings, etc.). Or, for particularly ambitious home mixologists, there is a third sour-candy cocktail infusion method. To do it, soak your sour gummies in your cocktail's base spirit overnight (ex. tequila for a margarita). Pour in just enough liquor to fully submerge the candies in an airtight-lidded container. These booze-soaked beauties will pack a burst of sweet-sour-spirited flavor as they bob in your bevy.

To finish off your sour candy cocktail, don't forget to hit the rim with sugar or salt. Or, for the most fun presentation of all, up your rim game with colorful sugar (more on that here). You could even rim that glass in Wonka Fun Dip sour candy powder.