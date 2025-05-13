The 7 Best Costco Snacks For Meat Lovers
Costco has so many items within its sky-high walls. You're bound to find options when you're in the mood for something more niche — whether you're seeking underrated snacks or gluten-free ones, there's at least a handful of items to pile into your cart. I've tried a lot of items at Costco, from candies to frozen fruit, but I wanted to go a different route this time: meat. I tried some meaty snack products to find out which you should pick up on your next adventure to the warehouse.
I picked items based on their flavor (always the most important factor), the snack's convenience and versatility, and if it was interesting or notable in any way. Some of these range from plain ol' hunks of meat to smaller portions of meat included with other ingredients. Whether you're in the mood for beef, chicken, pork, or salmon, there's a little something for your craving.
El Monterey Mexican grill chicken and cheese taquitos
Make yourself a quickie snack with the El Monterey Mexican grill chicken and cheese taquitos. This rolled flour tortilla dish comes with 30 pieces made with charbroiled chicken breast with rib meat and seasoned with ingredients like garlic powder, tomato paste, jalapeño puree, and cilantro. These elements give it a seasoned base that you can jazz up with your favorite salsa or hot sauce or pair with sides like beans or pickled vegetables.
I prefer more of a brown exterior with added crispiness, so I left it in the oven for an extra six minutes; however, you can follow the instructions as is if you want a lighter toastiness. I liked the way the cheese oozed out to create a cheese crust. The cubed chicken pieces are noticeable, offering a firm mouthfeel to the softer interior elements like cheese. But there's still the crunch of the tortilla and exterior crispy queso to provide added texture and a toasty flavor. Their firmness makes them easy to grab, meaning you can dunk them in salsa or some Mexican crema to take your tacos above and beyond without falling apart. These are perfect to pop in the oven if you're expecting guests or for an after-school snack.
Cuisine Adventures green chile chicken firecrackers
Compared to the taquitos, the Cuisine Adventures green chile chicken firecrackers are slightly crunchy, slightly delicate because they're in a crisp wrapper rather than a tortilla. They have white meat chicken, green chilies, and Monterey Jack and mozzarella cheeses. You'll get 30 log-shaped delights that are flavorful in an approachable way, making them perfect to put out for a sports party or an afternoon get-together with friends. Again, I left these in for about five minutes extra because I prefer a crisp outside.
I am particularly fond of the wrapper, which is thin, so it doesn't overwhelm the filling ingredients of onion, corn, green bell pepper, jalapeños, and more. But it still plays its part in complementing the dish without taking any attention away from the inside elements. The firecrackers are cheesy with a whisper of heat from the jalapeños and have a slight pop of the corn kernel bursting as you chew. It's certainly worth picking up if you're able to find these at your local Costco because they straddle the line between something like a taquito and non-traditional lumpia (which is a Filipino egg roll). As a plus, there are no artificial flavors or colors, and you get 8 grams of protein for three pieces.
Chomps beef sticks
I'm no stranger to Chomps, but I haven't purchased the brand from Costco until now. Of the many flavors I've had before, I think the original grass-fed and finished beef is a great starting point if you're new to the brand. Costco sells them in a pack of 12, so you can stock up for your next breezy snack. All you have to do is open the plastic wrapper and chew. I love to have beef or meat sticks on hand as a quick source of protein, and Chomps is an elite option. These sticks are savory and chewy as you'd expect, but they still have a touch of moisture and softness that puts them above your average beef jerky or stick. Even though I've had it before, I was surprised to bite into it easily — no gnawing or endless chewing.
This item is especially helpful to stock up on if you go out and about often, as it's easy to eat while driving and traveling. What makes it even better is that there is no need to refrigerate them, and they're self-enclosed, so you don't have to worry about dusting them off if they fall into the cavern that is the bottom of your bag or backpack. While you can certainly eat them alone, they are equally delicious paired with other elements, too. Turn it into part of a snack platter by chopping it into smaller pieces, pairing it with cheese, nuts, and grapes. If you want a hearty beef stick, Costco has you covered.
King Cheese Spirella rolled minis
Meat lovers can rejoice because the King Cheese Spirella rolled minis comes with two types of deli meats: the beloved prosciutto as well as sopressata. These are ideal to pack in your lunch or to-go container and alternate between without feeling bored, particularly since the back of the packaging states these are better served at room temperature. This is because the meat and mozzarella cheese soften as they reach room temperature, allowing for a creamy bite that's easy to chew.
These rolls are fantastic to put out if you're entertaining guests or spending the day at the zoo with the kids. They are easy to grab, which means that children can eat them without any problem. Overall, it's a deeply savory, fatty snack to enjoy. While there are three sections, it comes with two portions of buttery prosciutto and then one of the lightly peppery sopressata. The spirals create a harmonious combination of saltiness from the meat and the creamy soft cheese. Since you don't have to buy meat and cheese from the deli and then roll them yourself, this product makes an ultra-simple, meaty snack that travels well. You could combine it with puff pastry to make a delectable way to serve prosciutto for your next party.
Kirklland Signature extra thick cut steak strips
The steak strips are a favorite here on the Tasting Table, as they ranked pretty high among other Costco Kirkland salty snacks. They seem to do quite well among different palates, as they stand apart from Costco's array of jerky options because they have a thicker consistency, and despite the thickness, they are not too firm; you can take a bite without feeling like you have to masticate like a cow.
It's easily tearable, too. If you want to rip a piece in half or tear pieces off to eat, you can do that as well — which isn't all that easy with other types of jerky. The flexibility is likely because it has a higher moisture content. You will notice a bit of condensation on the inside of the bag after it's opened. Oh, on that note, refrigerate it after opening — I missed where it said that on the packaging, left it out, and had the gall to ask my husband why it was in the fridge.
Overall, the steak strips have a pretty mild flavor that's slightly smoky and peppery, but not overwhelming. As you can expect, this is a meaty option that doesn't have any muss or fuss of added elements. Place a few strips on a plate along a few chunks of cheese or some almonds. Or go a different route and try it with red wine for an unexpected snack pairing.
Honey Smoked Fish Co. honey smoked salmon stackers
These honey smoked salmon stackers from Honey Smoked Fish Co. were a sleeper hit in my household. They patiently waited in my fridge until I was ready to conduct my taste test, but my whole family scarfed them down once I opened them up and tried them.
These have three components: the beautifully herby lemon chive cheese spread, the crisp and delicate rice crackers, and the smoky, ever-so-mildly sweet salmon. Everything works to create a fantastic pairing to satisfy your senses. It's packed with flavor, aroma, and textures, conveniently packaged in one portable container. The cheese has lemon juice, dehydrated chives, and parsley flakes to give it a fragrant boost. The stackers even come with a small wooden spoon to pile the items on. Why is it a "stacker" exactly? Well, you get approximately six crackers, so you can be quite generous with the cheese and salmon.
I love the herb-forward profile of the cheese, but smoked salmon is truly incredible. I wish I could buy some of the salmon by itself; it has the added texture of a crust, likely where the exterior was smoked. The only caveat is that it comes with three trays, which means that you'll wish that were more.
Kirkland Signature uncured bacon and gouda egg bites
This is one of the lighter items in terms of meat content (compared to meat sticks or strips), but that can come out as an advantage when you want a bit of protein without the heaviness. The Kirkland Signature sous vide uncured bacon and gouda egg bites are quite delicious, making a sensational snack to have any time of day. And hey, you aren't obligated to eat them only for breakfast. The bacon offers a salty flavor, and that hint of smokiness enhances the eggs without taking them over. Pop two bites in the toaster oven and eat whenever you need 17 grams of protein.
I like how easy they are to cook. No mixing eggs or extra dishes required. I would recommend flipping them halfway through because the bottom gets a little brown. The bacon is part of the dish, not the centerpiece. The pieces are small and spread out, while the texture is soft and incorporated into the egg bite instead of being crisp like a side of bacon might be. Drizzle the food with hot sauce. One of my favorites is the Truff Buffalo hot sauce to give it heat with that earthy touch of truffle. Or cook and then pack them with your favorite fruit or veggies for a to-go snack.
Methodology
I scoured the Costco website to find meat-based items to include in this article. I was looking for meat snacks, which go beyond buying a 3-pound hunk of turkey or cooked chicken skewers. They had to be slightly portable, efficient, and even bite-sized to fit the snack criteria. And, of course, all of them had to include meat. Otherwise, it wouldn't be on this list. I purchased the foods from my local Costco in the San Diego area and sampled the items in one afternoon, taking photos and notes as I went about my taste test.
I included these because they are flavorful, convenient, versatile, and bring something to the table, whether it's a scrumptious snack to have on a busy afternoon or something fun to put out if you're expecting guests. I wanted them to taste good and offer options on how to eat them or what to pair them with. There's a bit of range here; some items are more meat-forward, such as steak strips, whereas others are more nuanced and part of a whole, like the taquitos or egg bites. Either way, you'll find something that you want to add to your cart next time you brave the giant wholesale retailer.