The 7 Best Costco Snacks For Meat Lovers

I'm no stranger to Chomps, but I haven't purchased the brand from Costco until now. Of the many flavors I've had before, I think the original grass-fed and finished beef is a great starting point if you're new to the brand. Costco sells them in a pack of 12, so you can stock up for your next breezy snack. All you have to do is open the plastic wrapper and chew. I love to have beef or meat sticks on hand as a quick source of protein, and Chomps is an elite option. These sticks are savory and chewy as you'd expect, but they still have a touch of moisture and softness that puts them above your average beef jerky or stick. Even though I've had it before, I was surprised to bite into it easily — no gnawing or endless chewing.

This item is especially helpful to stock up on if you go out and about often, as it's easy to eat while driving and traveling. What makes it even better is that there is no need to refrigerate them, and they're self-enclosed, so you don't have to worry about dusting them off if they fall into the cavern that is the bottom of your bag or backpack. While you can certainly eat them alone, they are equally delicious paired with other elements, too. Turn it into part of a snack platter by chopping it into smaller pieces, pairing it with cheese, nuts, and grapes. If you want a hearty beef stick, Costco has you covered.