13 Creative Ways To Serve Prosciutto At Your Next Party

Any party worth attending includes assorted foods to satisfy guests, varying from bite-sized canapés to entire meals if the event's focus is food. Whether you're hosting a game night or a dinner party, some ingredients fit right in and can be prepared in countless ways.

Prosciutto is one such versatile item you'll want to keep stocked when planning your next party. This type of cured ham offers a rich and salty taste with a smooth consistency and chewy bite. Arguably, the best you can get is Italy's Prosciutto di Parma, produced from the hind legs of specially fed pigs with the meat cured following traditional methods dating back centuries. Nevertheless, you can pick up other versions of prosciutto made elsewhere in Italy, Europe, and the U.S.

Sure, you could carefully place slices of prosciutto on a charcuterie board, but where's the fun in that? If you want to add an element of pizzazz to your next party spread, we've gathered a selection of creative ways to serve prosciutto. From visually appealing bites to sweet and salty combos, there are plenty of ideas to satisfy your needs. You might even want to pick up an extra pack to make a few of these dishes and truly savor this delicious cured pork product.