Sweet And Savory Thanksgiving Charcuterie Skewers Recipe

Every host knows that the secret to easy hosting is in a charcuterie board; little snackable bites, all arranged beautifully on a board for guests to graze. What's not to like about that? Probably the only awkward thing about charcuterie boards is that you might get caught cradling a crumbling cracker or bits of meat or cheese if you've forgotten to pick up a plate.

Enter charcuterie skewers, which are an elegant way to up your cheese-and-cracker game. The pairings are made by the host, so every cheese goes with the right cracker, and every sliver of apple is eaten with the right dipping sauce. In a charcuterie skewer, the cheese, meat, and cracker are stacked onto a skewer for a perfect grab-and-go hors d'oeuvre. We collaborated with developer Michelle McGlinn to share 2 easy combinations that will bring all the flavor to your Thanksgiving spread. The first combines sharp Manchego cheese with spicy cured chorizo. The second pairing emphasizes the more muted flavors of creamy Gruyère and prosciutto, a combination best partnered with sweet apples and honey. Not only are the combinations delicious, but the presentation is both convenient and elegant as well.