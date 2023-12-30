Stuff Rolled Prosciutto With Arugula For A Simple But Tasty Appetizer

Simplicity can't be beaten when putting together delicious snacks for your next dinner party. If you're short on time, your menu doesn't need to suffer. Wrapping arugula leaves with stripes of prosciutto can be the quick solution your food table needs for moments when presentations are looking a bit sparse. Your guests will be satisfied with the easy-to-grab appetizers, and you can make variations of the recipe to suit a range of dietary preferences.

Whether you keep the offering fresh and light with drizzles of lemon juice and olive oil or add crumbles of goat cheese and sliced figs, these tasty roll-ups can be held in place with a toothpick and fanned out aesthetically onto serving platters. Garnished with flakes of sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, or drops of balsamic, you can set these plates onto tables quickly and return to the kitchen with the confidence of a professional chef.