Lumpia Shanghai: The History Behind The Filipino Egg Roll

Given its name, one may think the dish lumpia Shanghai (or lumpiang Shanghai) hails from Shanghai, when in fact, it's a quintessential Filipino staple. Lumpia Shanghai are crispy Filipino egg rolls, often stuffed with pork and veggies like carrots and chopped scallions. Across the Philippines and Filipino diasporas, lumpia Shanghai is a common finger food that almost always finds its way to Filipino family gatherings, festive occasions, and potlucks. While the savory spring rolls are what we usually associate with lumpia Shanghai, there are also sweet versions called turon, filled with banana and coated with caramelized sugar.

The history behind lumpia Shanghai is fascinating, though a bit muddy. For centuries, Chinese traders and settlers have influenced the culinary scene in the Phillippines, and immigrants from China's Fujian province brought over the egg roll, which metamorphised into lumpia Shanghai to befit the palates of the locals.

Lumpia is derived from two Hokkien words, lun meaning moist and pia meaning pastry. As for why Shanghai is in the name of this dish when it's not from Shanghai, we can only venture a guess. Given the dish's Chinese origins and Shanghai's status as one of China's most glitzy, renowned, and historically significant cities, this likely explains the name.