15 Underrated Costco Snacks That Deserve A Spot In Your Cart

Costco is known for some of its familiar favorites, from buttery bakery croissants to frozen Kirkland brand meals, but we want to talk about underrated snacks that deserve a spot in your cart. They may not be as viral or well-known, but they're as equally delicious (if not more so). We've got everything, from sweet to savory to crunchy to creamy, so you can find something that suits your taste buds or to pair with other items you have at home.

We picked these items based on past Tasting Table reviews, our personal experiences, and reviews on the Costco website, but you can learn more about how we selected these snacks in the methodology section at the end of this article. As you read through, your grocery list will get longer and longer, and you'll probably find yourself drooling along the way. It's safe to say that the next time you visit the popular wholesaler, your cart will be loaded with goodies for all occasions. Happy snacking!