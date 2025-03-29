14 Best Costco Treats When Hosting A Kid's Birthday Party On A Budget

There are so many aspects that go into planning a kid's birthday party, from the date to the location to what to eat. Sometimes, the cost creeps up on you, becoming a more expensive affair than you ever imagined. One way to bring the price down is to shop for food at a wholesale retailer like Costco. Whether you're hosting a party with a few kids or a larger occasion with extended family, Costco can be a huge weight off your shoulders to buy items in bulk, as they're usually cheaper per count than local grocery stores.

I've hosted many birthday parties over the years, big and small, so I have a few ideas on the best Costco treats to purchase when throwing a kid's birthday party on a budget. I'll explain why you should add the item to your event checklist and what makes it kid-friendly. Children deserve to have a fun, safe, memorable birthday, and these items can enhance the overall experience. A lot of the snacks are individually wrapped, which means you won't have kids fighting over who gets the bigger, better-looking piece. Get your checklist ready because you're about to add a bunch of ideas to it.