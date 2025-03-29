14 Best Costco Treats When Hosting A Kid's Birthday Party On A Budget
There are so many aspects that go into planning a kid's birthday party, from the date to the location to what to eat. Sometimes, the cost creeps up on you, becoming a more expensive affair than you ever imagined. One way to bring the price down is to shop for food at a wholesale retailer like Costco. Whether you're hosting a party with a few kids or a larger occasion with extended family, Costco can be a huge weight off your shoulders to buy items in bulk, as they're usually cheaper per count than local grocery stores.
I've hosted many birthday parties over the years, big and small, so I have a few ideas on the best Costco treats to purchase when throwing a kid's birthday party on a budget. I'll explain why you should add the item to your event checklist and what makes it kid-friendly. Children deserve to have a fun, safe, memorable birthday, and these items can enhance the overall experience. A lot of the snacks are individually wrapped, which means you won't have kids fighting over who gets the bigger, better-looking piece. Get your checklist ready because you're about to add a bunch of ideas to it.
Ice cream bars
Ice cream bars are the perfect choice for summer or outdoor birthdays when you want a way to cool off. The variety Drumstick pack has 16 individually wrapped cones in three flavors: vanilla fudge, vanilla caramel, and vanilla. These are not only tasty but save both money and time. You don't need to spend extra money on bowls and spoons, and you'll save time trying to scoop ice cream out of a rock-hard tub to serve to a bunch of kids. Take the ice cream treats directly out of the freezer and hand them to the kids. I love having these on hand for parties and family gatherings since the variety pack lets people choose their favorite flavor.
While the Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream ranked the highest amongst the best frozen desserts from Costco, it's a lot of work at a birthday party. However, it can be a great option for an older birthday party where the kids serve themselves. In this case, you can make an ice cream bar and set out different types of toppings so each kid can personalize their treat. This option is not only delicious but interactive.
Kirkland Signature bakery gourmet chocolate chunk cookies
Costco's bakery is a top choice for economical, fresh goods, and the bakery chocolate chunk cookies are no exception. The large, semi-soft cookies have satisfying chocolate chunks (not chips) and come in a 24-count pack. Leave them in the plastic container for ease, or if you're feeling up for it, enhance the experience by placing them on a plate for a more grab-and-go-friendly treat. To reduce waste, cut them in half so kids grab one half at a time. Even if it is budget-friendly, you don't want a kid to take a bite and throw the rest of the cookie away. Believe me, this happens a lot.
While Costco has a cookie variety pack, which includes chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, and double nut cookies, stick with the chocolate chunk pack; it's an approachable flavor that most guests will like regardless of their age. You could also go with the mini chocolate chip cookies that come in a 60-count. This saves you the time of cutting them in half, and they are pretty cute, too.
Organic animal crackers
Costco's organic animal crackers are the perfect snack for kids' birthday parties, especially if you're having an animal or zoo-themed occasion. They easily fit the concept without a lot of extra effort or money in sourcing other animal-shaped snacks. The 4-pound tub is enormous and has a better value than purchasing the smaller packs from the grocery store.
Pour some of the crackers into a bowl or serving tray so the guests can help themselves. You can top it off if the supply goes down, but this method prevents people from reaching directly into the plastic tub. Since the large tub means you'll likely have plenty of leftovers, the adorable animal-shaped crackers also make a crunchy base for dessert bars or an option for goodie bags. Place the crackers in individual plastic baggies for the kids to take home as a birthday souvenir. I did this for a child's zoo-themed birthday party recently, and it was a hit. After all, who doesn't love a snack to take home?
Rice Krispies Treats
Rice Krispies Treats are a marvelously versatile party favorite. If you've spent time birthday planning, you might have seen various videos of intricately decorated Rice Krispies sweets for parties. You can recreate this at home with a simplified approach: Upgrade Rice Krispies Treats with your favorite candy or chocolate.
Dunk, dip, and decorate them yourself to save a lot of money as opposed to purchasing a custom order from a local treat maker. Prepare them beforehand, or make it a birthday activity where the children can craft their own unique creations. Melt candy melts or chocolate and help the kids dunk the treats, and then they can decorate with different candy pieces, gummies, or sprinkles.
But you don't have to make it a grand affair if that seems too hands-on. The Rice Krispies Treats alone can make a tasty and easy snack option, especially because the box from Costco comes in a 60-count. Keep them stocked at the snack table or place them in goodie bags. These soft, sweet, and marshmallowy delights are a well-known crowd-pleaser.
Mott's fruit snacks
Fruit snacks are an absolute staple for kids and toddlers, so it makes sense that you can utilize them at a birthday party as well. They come in individual bags, so you can leave them in the food area or on the table for people to have a quick snack. Each kid can get their own without fighting over colors or flavors. Costco sells a few fruit snacks and fruit bar options, but the 90-count Mott's fruit snacks are a great way to stretch a dollar because you get a lot of packets for the price.
As a plus, they are gluten-free, gelatin-free, and free from artificial flavors or colors, which can make the fruit snacks a wonderful option if you have any guests with allergies or dietary sensitivities. They come in fruit and vegetable shapes, such as carrots and pears, so they are pretty cute to boot. Some reviews mention that they have an inconsistent amount per packet. If this is a concern, open a few at a time and place them on a plate for kids to nibble on. You'll have plenty left over to add to your kids' lunch boxes, too.
Kirkland Signature organic lemonade
With all the tasty treats the kids will be devouring, they'll need something refreshing to wash it down. Water is a must, of course, but juice or lemonade are fantastic kid-approved options. The Kirkland Signature organic lemonade is a scrumptious blend of sweet and tangy and comes in a bundle of two 96-ounce bottles. Since they're so large and heavy, it's not feasible for small kids to pour the drink themselves, but you can pour them into cups for little hands to grab. For older guests or bigger kids, it's convenient enough to leave the bottle on the table for them to help themselves.
It's more cost-effective to purchase the Kirkland lemonade than to buy a bunch of lemons and sugar needed to make it from scratch — not to mention it saves a lot of effort. If you want to give it a homemade touch, add fresh zest for a more flavorful lemonade. The Kirkland apple juice is another economical pick, coming with two enormous 128-ounce bottles. You can pick based on your child's preference or buy both for more variety.
Sensible Portions Garden Veggie Straws
When you want to serve an inexpensive, savory treat at the party, then Garden Veggie Straws by Sensible Portions is a top pick. This pack includes 42 individual portions, making them ideal for portable snacks if you're having an outdoor celebration in a park. These are gluten-free, free from artificial flavors or preservatives, and kosher, which is a delightful option for those with certain dietary needs. Let's be honest — most people love a savory crunchy snack, whether they're kids, teens, or adults.
The sticks have a vegetable component and are also potato-based, so these simply make an alternative to your standard chip. Kids can easily hold onto the elongated straw shape, and the different green, yellow, and orange colors add a playful touch. These are incredibly tasty and marvelously crunchy. The Garden Veggies Straws have a light veggie flavor, particularly the green one, which has a mild spinach taste, but they're easily palatable for children.
Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies
Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies make a stand-out option because of the ingredients and nutrients. It's made with real strawberry pieces and yogurt for a sweet, tangy treat. It's not a yogurt cup and not a gummy-based fruit snack, but it still brings the creamy, chewy qualities into the mix. The package comes with 30 packets, so you can set aside one pack for each guest.
Since Yoggies have fiber and probiotics, the individual portions are a big plus, ensuring that guests — adults and kids alike — don't consume too much. The 30-count allows you to set out one pack per person without the risk of eating too many. Reviews mention that kids and toddlers of various ages like them, so the yogurt balls can bring nutritional value to your party when you want something that strays from your average snack.
Nutella and Go! hazelnut and cocoa spread with breadsticks
Nutella and Go! hazelnut and cocoa spread with breadsticks can make a tasty option for outdoor parties when you need a self-contained and easy-to-grab snack. Costco sells them in a pack of 16, and they sometimes go on sale, making them even more cost-effective. These offer a unique eating experience since you have to dip the crunchy breadsticks into the sweet, nutty Nutella. The dippers are not only fun, but they're delicious, too. Together, they are a nice blend of crispy, creamy, and smooth for a playful combination of textures. I keep these stocked, and everyone loves them.
These are ideal when you don't want to have to do any dishes or preparation — just make sure to have napkins handy since they can get messy on the fingers, particularly at the end (and especially for those with small fingers). Nutella and Go! packs are a fantastic choice for all ages, as both parents and kids can appreciate the familiarity of the hazelnut cocoa spread. If your kid likes Nutella, these snacks make a captivating and fresh way to eat it.
Entenmann's Little Bites Party Cake Muffins
Costco sells a couple of Entenmann's Little Bites flavors, but we think the Party Cake Muffins are extra festive since we're talking about a kid's birthday party. But Little Bites are a big hit amongst kiddos no matter the flavor, so you could opt for the chocolate chip version if that's your child's preferred flavor. Both boxes have a 20-count of the muffin pouches, with four muffins in each bag.
You could hand out individual pouches for mess-free treats or remove the bags and arrange them on a plate or tray. These are deliciously bite-sized, so you don't have to worry about giving kids those enormous Costco bakery muffins. The Little Bites muffins are kosher and don't contain high fructose corn syrup. It's more economical to purchase them in bulk from Costco than pick up individual packs from the grocery store. Although these are a staple to pack in school lunches, they are just as delicious and enticing at a birthday party.
Kirkland Signature organic whole milk
Aside from juice and water, the kids may want to sip on milk to pair with the delicious food and snacks, especially the cookies. Milk is a child's familiar favorite and quite economical to purchase at Costco, especially if you get the Kirkland Signature organic whole milk 18-count. These come in convenient individual 8-ounce cartons, so kids can have their share without crying over spilled milk.
The packs reduce wasted milk and keep your party costs down. Whole milk contains natural sugar, but they're not as sweet as juice, making it a vitamin-packed choice if you don't want something cloying. The Kirkland one is several dollars cheaper than the name-brand Horizon organic milk 18-count, making it a low-cost beverage. Another great quality about the Kirkland milk packs is that they can be stored unrefrigerated leading up to the party. Place them in the fridge the night before so they are cold upon serving.
A custom cake
Plan ahead and order a custom cake from Costco for a delicious and budget-friendly birthday dessert. There are two flavors to pick from in the U.S., the white cake or the chocolate cake, and you can select from Costco's design options, too. While customization is limited compared to a local bakery or home baker who creates intricate designs and colorways, it's a considerably less expensive option.
That said, the price may vary based on the shape and size, but not by a lot. Visit your local Costco to see the most up-to-date options and prices, as selections may vary by city and state. Alternatively, you could pick up a premade cake directly from the bakery section of the warehouse if you need something last minute. For something a little fancier, you could attempt to upgrade store-bought cake by stacking two desserts on top of each other for an epic, enormous cake or turning it into cake pops for a fun, more bite-sized option. If you prefer to leave the cake in its natural form, you could also elevate it with minimal effort; try adding decorations, designs, or toppings like sprinkles or fresh fruit.
M&Ms
M&Ms are a timeless classic treat to stock up on, no matter the age of your guests. Since they're well-known, most kids are already familiar with them, making the candies a safe choice. Place them in bowls on the snack table or serve them at individual tables where people will take their seats. M&Ms are easy to snack on for those with little fingers, but they're also attractive and colorful — they're an all-around top pick for a kid's birthday party.
Costco sells a 62-ounce container of the chocolate candies, so it's ideal for large gatherings where you want enough to last the whole celebration or if you just want to have plenty of leftovers. You can certainly eat them as is or use them to create other snacks or treats, such as decoration for Rice Krispies Treats or part of a trail mix. Make chocolate pizza topped with M&Ms for the ultimate fun party dessert that the kids will never forget.
Tropical Fields organic crispy coconut rolls
Now, we know that coconut isn't always a favorite, but the Tropical Fields organic crispy coconut rolls with roasted black sesame seeds are perfect for parties. They're easy to hold onto but look sophisticated enough to feel like an elevated snack. Since they are gluten-free and dairy-free, they make a solid choice for people with certain food sensitivities. The rolls have a tropical, nutty profile because of the blend of coconut and sesame seeds, so they bring a refreshing flavor.
They're airy and light with a wafer-like texture; the whole package weighs 11 ounces, but you still get a good amount of the rolls. You could serve them as they come for fuss-free eats or crumble them over ice cream or yogurt bowls. People on TikTok even say you can dip them in Nutella or chocolate to give them a sweeter profile. This organic snack is a terrific way to offer a crunchy treat that isn't candy.
Methodology
Although Costco has a great number of items to choose from, I picked the items based on personal experience and reviews. I have a big extended family and have planned and taken part in more children's birthday parties than I can count, from a first birthday to a quinceanera for a 15-year-old. When children are a bit older, they can offer insights into their likes and dislikes of food and party planning.
In addition to the budget, there are many factors to consider when picking out the treats and snacks, such as how many people you're expecting, the age of the kid, the age range of the people who will be there, whether the party takes place inside or outside, and more. All these elements play a role in what food you select, but I noted if certain items are ideal for particular scenarios. Most of my suggestions come from personal experience, but I will occasionally reference reviews. Whether you're having an intimate gathering or a big celebration, here's hoping your party planning is smooth and successful.