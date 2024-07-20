Chocolate Pizza Is The Indulgent Dessert You Need At Your Next Party
Pizza is typically a savory dish, even when you add sweet ingredients to your homemade pie like a drizzle of honey, pineapple chunks, or pear slices. But for an indulgent take on pizza to serve as a dessert at the end of your next dinner party, make a chocolate pizza instead. It's quite easy if you use a pre-made pizza crust, and many of the best toppings might already be in your pantry. Who needs another store-bought pie or lackluster batch of packaged cookies after dinner, right?
A chocolate dessert pizza works so well for dinner parties because it's easy to slice into as many pieces as you need to feed everyone. And any leftovers can easily be wrapped and sent away with guests so you aren't left with extra dessert — and the temptation to finish the treat yourself. Just like a regular pie at your favorite pizzeria, chocolate pizza is easy to customize for varying appetites by using different toppings on each half or quarter. And if you need another reason to serve chocolate pizza, it can be ready from scratch in as little as 40 minutes so you can focus on the rest of the dinner spread.
Crust and topping ideas for a crave-worthy chocolate pizza
The base of the dessert can be a store-bought crust or homemade pizza dough like you'd make for a savory pie, and you can add other ingredients to increase the sweet touch. Brush the crust with melted butter then sprinkle some white or brown sugar onto it. You can also take inspiration from those cookie cakes many of us had as an alternative to a traditional cake during childhood and use cookie or brownie dough to create your crust. Use store-bought cookie dough to make it easier, then spread it on a pizza pan before adding your go-to toppings. For the sauce, use these tips for melting chocolate or use Nutella for a chocolate-hazelnut fusion.
Now, let's get to the fun part which is all about the toppings. Lean into the chocolate inspiration with various dark, milk, and white chocolate chips, then bake until the bits just start to melt. Pile on crushed nuts like pecans, walnuts, pistachios, or hazelnuts to add crunch at the top of each bite; or go all out and use diced peanut butter cups, your favorite variety of M&M's, or mini marshmallows to make a s'mores-style dessert pizza. For a delicious treat with a little less decadence, top your chocolate pizza pie with fresh fruit.