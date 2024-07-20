Chocolate Pizza Is The Indulgent Dessert You Need At Your Next Party

Pizza is typically a savory dish, even when you add sweet ingredients to your homemade pie like a drizzle of honey, pineapple chunks, or pear slices. But for an indulgent take on pizza to serve as a dessert at the end of your next dinner party, make a chocolate pizza instead. It's quite easy if you use a pre-made pizza crust, and many of the best toppings might already be in your pantry. Who needs another store-bought pie or lackluster batch of packaged cookies after dinner, right?

A chocolate dessert pizza works so well for dinner parties because it's easy to slice into as many pieces as you need to feed everyone. And any leftovers can easily be wrapped and sent away with guests so you aren't left with extra dessert — and the temptation to finish the treat yourself. Just like a regular pie at your favorite pizzeria, chocolate pizza is easy to customize for varying appetites by using different toppings on each half or quarter. And if you need another reason to serve chocolate pizza, it can be ready from scratch in as little as 40 minutes so you can focus on the rest of the dinner spread.