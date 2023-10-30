20 Absolute Best Sweet Ingredients To Add To Homemade Pizza

Pizza ... it's what's for dinner. This dense American favorite is often slathered with copious amounts of tomato sauce, melty mozzarella, and savory bits of pepperoni, mushrooms, and onions. You also get a lot of fatty and frankly overwhelming flavors in every slice. What your pizza is missing is not an extra sprinkle of parmesan or salt — but something a little sweet.

There are many different ways to balance out your pizza's salty and fatty flavors with a sweet element. Seasonal fruits, spreads, and condiments can be a vector for achieving a balanced bite and highlighting the other flavors of your pizza without becoming the star of the show. In most cases, the addition of a single sweet element won't shift the balance of the entire pie into confectionary territory, although some people might opt to skip the savory entirely and make a dessert pizza. Whatever your go-to style is, we can all appreciate a good pie. Here are some of the best sweet toppings you'll need to try on yours.