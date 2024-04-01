Animal Crackers Make A Great Base For Your Next Batch Of Dessert Bars

Dessert bars are a delightfully customizable treat. When it comes to the cookie crust you make for the base, there's an unlikely option that often flies under the radar: Animal crackers. With their whimsical shapes and delicate crunch, these childhood favorites are the perfect foundation for crafting irresistible cookie bars.

But what makes animal crackers such a good choice for cookie bars? It's all about their texture and flavor. With a crispiness similar to graham crackers, animal crackers provide a sturdy yet slightly crumbly base that holds up well to many toppings and fillings. Plus, their subtly sweet but fairly neutral flavor ensures they won't overpower or clash with the other ingredients in your dessert.

Whether you choose to use animal crackers whole for icebox bars or finely crush them into a cookie crumb crust for other dessert bars, the possibilities are vast. Best of all, you can use animal crackers in place of whatever cookie your favorite recipes call for. Simply swap them in place of graham crackers, sandwich cookies, or wafer cookies.