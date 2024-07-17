Reach For Your Favorite Candy To Take Rice Krispies Treats To Another Level

The beauty of this approach is you can include whatever candy you'd like. Our Jazzed-Up Rice Krispies Treats Recipe makes a great base, giving you seemingly endless options to customize your treats just the way you want them. You can brush the melted chocolate on half or the whole treat and add candies as toppings — the melted chocolate will help the candies stick. Or omit the chocolate coating and sprinkle crushed or whole M&M's, Kisses, Kit Kats, or other chocolate candy. Melted chocolate candies also make a great layer — try this with your favorite type, especially if they contain caramel, too, like Ghirardelli caramel milk chocolates. Alternately, whole or chopped chocolates can be incorporated into the marshmallow and cereal mixture for a rich, decadent flavor in every bite.

Sure, chocolate and Rice Krispies are a match made in heaven, but don't discount fruity candy. Your favorite non-chocolate sweets (Smarties, anyone?) can bring a tangy sugariness to the treats, transforming the typical flavors. Just like chocolate, fruity, gummy, or sour candies can be added to the top of the Rice Krispies Treats or combined into the mixture. Gummy candies could make fun themed treats since many come in different shapes, such as bears or worms, while smaller candies like Nerds add crunch and bursts of fruitiness when mixed into the marshmallows and cereal. Get creative and try different combinations and presentations to find the Rice Krispies treats variation you love best.