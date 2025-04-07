9 Vegan Snacks At Costco, Ranked Worst To Best

Costco is a fantastic spot to grab your household munchies, from affordable healthy snacks to candies and everything in between. The wholesaler also offers items for different dietary needs, such as vegan and gluten-free snacks. I wanted to test out some of its vegan options to see how they held up. I ranked them mostly on flavor, but texture and price occasionally played a part.

I was vegan for a year, and it's great to see so many plant-based products on Costco's roster. Admittedly, none of these products are bad. Just because something ranks low does not mean that it's a terrible product or one you should avoid — it's just that others tasted better to me. However, I will say that the top three items are incredibly delicious and worthy of a repurchase.

If you're trying to locate these products, here's a general tip: It's a lot easier to navigate the snack selection in the store. While you can search the Costco website ahead of time, typing in "vegan" doesn't yield a lot of results, despite there being plenty of vegan products. A lot of the snack items are located by the checkout area so they're in a concentrated place, but you may also find some scattered throughout the aisles. Let's dive into some of the options I found and how they fared.