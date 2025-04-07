9 Vegan Snacks At Costco, Ranked Worst To Best
Costco is a fantastic spot to grab your household munchies, from affordable healthy snacks to candies and everything in between. The wholesaler also offers items for different dietary needs, such as vegan and gluten-free snacks. I wanted to test out some of its vegan options to see how they held up. I ranked them mostly on flavor, but texture and price occasionally played a part.
I was vegan for a year, and it's great to see so many plant-based products on Costco's roster. Admittedly, none of these products are bad. Just because something ranks low does not mean that it's a terrible product or one you should avoid — it's just that others tasted better to me. However, I will say that the top three items are incredibly delicious and worthy of a repurchase.
If you're trying to locate these products, here's a general tip: It's a lot easier to navigate the snack selection in the store. While you can search the Costco website ahead of time, typing in "vegan" doesn't yield a lot of results, despite there being plenty of vegan products. A lot of the snack items are located by the checkout area so they're in a concentrated place, but you may also find some scattered throughout the aisles. Let's dive into some of the options I found and how they fared.
9. IQBAR Chocolate Lovers Variety Pack
I've eaten a lot of protein bars in my lifetime. The IQBAR Chocolate Lovers Variety Pack was fine, but not excellent. After trying so many protein bars, I've realized that their flavor, texture, and nutritional properties are what set them apart; the former two were lacking in these bars. The 18-count pack comes with Peanut Butter Chip, Chocolate Sea Salt, and Almond Butter Chip flavors, which sound tasty in theory. But as a self-proclaimed chocolate lover, these didn't draw me in.
They had a light but lingering aftertaste, likely from the mix of pea protein powder and stevia. They also contain protein crisps (made from pea protein and tapioca starch) that offer a noticeable mouthfeel as you chew. I wasn't a fan of the crisps, as they didn't seem needed. After all, you already get some crunchy texture from chocolate chips. I also thought the crisps drew the focus away from the chocolate itself, which is what the whole variety pack is centered on. Each bar has 12 grams of plant protein, 160-180 calories, and somewhere between 2-3 net carbohydrates. I like that the bars are low-sugar, low-carb, high-fiber, and gluten-free, but the flavor and texture didn't wow me. Plus, they were the most expensive item on this list.
8. Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels
Other items in this ranking call out that they're vegan on the packaging, but Kirkland's Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets doesn't explicitly label itself as such. It's not clear if the mono- and diglycerides in the ingredients are from an animal-derived source, so we just wanted to note that before diving in. That said, can you ever go wrong with peanut butter pretzels? The PB pretzel bites are ideal when you want to buy a snack in bulk. Unlike nearly every other item on this list, this snack is not individually packaged and portioned. Instead, you'll get a 55-ounce plastic container with a twist-cap lid, making this a sublime option if you know you're going to eat a lot of them. It also might be good for families or parties where you need snacks in larger quantities.
The peanut butter snacks are just what their name claims them to be: peanut butter and pretzel. They are bite-sized, easy to munch on, and have a crisp exterior with flecks of salt and a soft peanut butter center. They offer a harmonious balance of textures that comes in a convenient large vessel. I placed these above the IQBAR because this is such a classic, comforting snack. While its flavor can feel a bit repetitive since you get so much of it, it's still a great value for the price and amount that you get. There's a reason why it's one of Kirkland's salty snacks you should always have in the pantry.
7. MadeGood Organic Granola Minis
MadeGood Organic Granola Minis are ideal if you love those satisfying clumps that you get in oat granola. You'll get a total of 24 packets in the variety pack with 12 of each flavor: mixed berry and chocolate chip. I'm partial to the chocolate chip one, but I like that the mixed berry offers a fruity flavor profile when you're not in the mood for chocolate. The bites are small, crunchy, and slightly sweet but not overly so, making them a delicious snack no matter what time of day.
There are a couple of minor negatives, though. Sometimes the firm oat pieces get stuck in your gums as you chew, which is a tad uncomfortable. Each package contains about six oat balls, and you can expect a bit of a mess — small oat pieces tend to break off, leaving behind some stray bits in the packaging. This can get untidy if you're giving this snack to kids or eating it hurriedly.
In addition to being vegan, these are USDA organic, nut-free, and free from artificial colors or flavors. They're perfect for packing with your work lunch or as an after-school snack because they're convenient and easy to eat. The snacks are made in a facility that is free from allergens like peanut, dairy, wheat and gluten, sesame, tree nuts, egg, soy, fish, and shellfish, making them a great option for people looking for allergy-friendly vegan options. I placed these slightly higher than the peanut butter pretzels because their two flavor options provide variety.
6. That's it Mini Fruit Bars
That's it Mini Fruit Bars are quite scrumptious, and I preferred the flavors and texture they provide over the MadeGood bites. It feels a little misleading to put the fruit bars in 6th place, but it should also show just how strong the competition is. These bars come in a 24-count package featuring equal amounts of strawberry, blueberry, and mango flavors. Each bar is made with just apples and its respective flavor — for example, the mango bar contains apples and mango. This minimal ingredient list keeps them naturally sweet with an evenly dispersed chewiness. The fruit bits offer texture and dimension, setting them apart from smooth, juice-based fruit leather or strips.
If you want a sweet treat that's similar to eating dried fruit, then these are a must. They're a little easier to eat because the fruit pieces are so small, so you don't have to gnaw on them like you would a piece of dried mango. My toddler was a huge fan because it tastes like dessert and is easy to pull apart and eat; I also like that I'm effectively offering fruit as a treat. We liked the mango flavor the most. As a bonus, the little blue circle on the individual packaging shows that it is free of the top 12 allergens: eggs, milk, mustard, peanuts, shellfish, fish, sesame, soy, tree nuts, wheat, sulfites, and celery. These make an excellent pick to pack for school lunch or serve at a birthday party since they can minimize a lot of allergy concerns.
5. Go Raw Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds
Go Raw's sprouted organic pumpkin seeds with sea salt are the only single-ingredient item on this list (if you don't count some sea salt). Costco carries a variety of nuts and seeds, so I picked one that I hadn't tried before. These gluten-free, kosher, USDA organic pumpkin seeds make a very versatile vegan item to keep in the pantry. You can add it to salads, include it in homemade crunchy granola, or make sweet and salty pumpkin seed brittle. It's also ideal when you're looking for a less processed food. This snack comes in a 22-ounce resealable bag that makes it super easy to shake onto yogurt or simply grab a handful.
Go Raw pumpkin seeds are no fuss, no muss, and straight to the point: they taste like salted pumpkin seeds. These are soaked in water until they begin to sprout, then they're dehydrated to give them some crunch factor. Sprouting seeds may reduce their phytic acid levels so your body can better absorb their nutrients. They also have 8 grams of protein per ¼ cup serving. I ranked them higher than the That's it bars because they are extremely adaptable to keep on hand; you can eat them alone or add them to desserts or savory dishes.
4. Nature's Bakery Fig Bar Variety Pack
Out with Fig Newtons, in with Nature's Bakery Fig Bars. These are very similar to Fig Newtons, with the same delightful chewy, sweet, dried fig appeal. Plus, they come in raspberry and blueberry flavors to give the bars an extra fruit-forward dimension — although I must admit I couldn't really tell the difference between the two flavors after trying them side by side. This is one of the heftier items in this ranking, as one package comes with 40 2-ounce bars. They are the second most expensive item just after the IQBARs, but you get a lot more product. These bars can satisfy a cookie craving, and I like that you can pick between two berry flavors.
Each package comes with two fig bars, which you can share if you're feeling nice or easily eat by yourself. The bars are kosher, vegan, dairy-free, and nut-free to allow more people with food sensitivities to enjoy them. They're also convenient to bring to the park or on a walk, because they're relatively mess-free and not overly crumbly or sticky. They're a little bit more interesting in terms of flavor and texture than the sprouted pumpkin seeds, which gave them a slight boost in this ranking.
3. Simple Mills Almond Flour Sea Salt Crackers
Crackers don't usually impress me, but Simple Mills' Almond Flour Sea Salt Crackers brought a rich, salty dimension to the snack. I ranked these high because they taste wonderful and have a delightful snappy texture, but more so because they're a fantastic value. One box comes with two 10-ounce bags, which means you get 20 ounces of these crackers for a fraction of the price you'd find at, say, Target. If you're looking for vegan and gluten-free crackers, these are a super tasty, crunchy, and salty pick. They're made with almonds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds, so they have a slightly nutty profile as well.
If you or your children go through these quickly, then you should stock up at Costco for a better price point. One downside is that the packaging isn't resealable, so they might go stale if you can't eat them quickly enough or accidentally leave them open. These Simple Mills crackers are also heavily salted, meaning you can see and taste the salt in every bite. That said, they make a solid alternative to chips if you're looking for something salty and crunchy with a little bit more depth. Eat them alone, dunk them in your favorite dip, or place them on your next grazing board.
2. Bobo's Oat Bites Variety Pack
I had heard quite a lot about Bobo's Oat Bites but hadn't tried them yet. Boy, am I glad I finally got a chance to eat them. Bobo's Oat Bites are dense, delicious baked treats that come in two flavors: apple pie and strawberry. The inside is very sweet, like a jam, which makes them a delightful option to enjoy with a cup of tea. The oats are compact but not too hard or crisp, while the fruity inside is comparable to a pie filling, thick without being runny. One box comes with 24 bites, which would be fantastic to pack for a day at the beach or wherever you need a handy snack.
The bites are small enough that they don't take up much space if you keep one in a backpack or work bag, but at 140 calories, they're still pretty hearty and filling. Both flavors left me feeling impressed and satisfied, and the apple one tastes like you're having a mini apple crisp. In addition to being vegan, the bites are also free of dairy, soy, and gluten. I wanted to get Bobo's PB&Js Oat Sandwich Bar variety pack, but they were out of stock at my local Costco, so you might want to keep an eye out for them at yours. I placed these above the Simple Mills Almond Flour Sea Salt Crackers because they had a more interesting texture and flavor profile that would be alluring to those who want a nourishing snack.
1. UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis
UNREAL's Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis are the number one Costco snack in my haul because they are utterly drool-worthy for anyone who loves coconut and chocolate. The snack is very similar to a Mounds bar, which is not vegan as it contains milk fat. 1. UNREAL's ingredients list is very minimal: organic coconut, organic cassava syrup, and dark chocolate that's made with chocolate liquor, cane sugar, coconut butter, and vanilla.
There's the smooth, rich taste of the chocolate exterior and then the pleasant texture of desiccated coconut as you bite into it, making each chew more satisfying. My husband and I found ourselves having this as a nighttime dessert or pairing it with a cup of coffee. I love to see that there are vegan sweet options that go beyond just plain dark chocolate. This looks and tastes like a candy bar and satisfies one's sweet tooth.
One bag has just over 15 ounces of vegan, gluten-free product, and if you're lucky, they might even be on sale (they were $3 off when I purchased them). They're worth every penny. I'd love to see more UNREAL products at Costco, and I'd be the first person to go buy the whole range. Obviously, you have to like coconut to enjoy these, but they are incredible, creamy, and decadent. I can also appreciate that they're small, allowing you to savor the treat with mindfulness. The flavor and texture are delightful, and the price is worth it. As their name suggests, these snacks are indeed unreal.
Methodology
As a snack lover and former vegan, I wanted to see what kind of vegan products Costco sells and how they taste. I was pleased that Costco carries a range of items from sweet to salty. I ranked the foods based mainly on taste, but other factors include texture and cost. I also mention other qualities, such as being organic or allergen-friendly, because this could be a big factor for people, especially those with food allergies or sensitivities — however, it did not affect my particular ranking. As a former vegan, I have a firsthand idea of what it's like to have a limited selection of products that you can eat. Sometimes you want something beyond a basic potato chip (which is why I didn't include any in this roundup).
Again, none of these products were bad. Some were simply more delicious and memorable to me, which gave them higher rankings. Costco's selection does vary by location, so your local store might not have the same items. Products also go in and out of stock. While it's helpful to peruse the Costco website, your best bet is to go in person to see what's available at your store. I found a lot more in-store that didn't show up on the website — even after searching for terms like "vegan" and "plant-based."