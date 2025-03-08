12 Foods High In Omega-3s That Aren't Fish
Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that play a crucial role in brain function, heart health, and inflammation control, so it's easy to understand why they're deemed such an important element of a healthy, balanced diet. In fact, unlike some other nutrients, your body can't produce omega-3s on its own, which means we must consume them through various food sources to reap their benefits.
There are three main types of omega-3s. These are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). ALA is the most common form found in plant-based foods, while EPA and DHA are primarily found in fish. Your body can convert ALA into EPA and DHA, but the process isn't particularly efficient (only about 6% of ALA gets converted into EPA, and even less into DHA). That's why it's essential to get enough omega-3s from a variety of sources.
Many people associate omega-3s with fish like salmon or mackerel, but there are plenty of plant-based and alternative sources of these healthy fats. If you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, have allergies, or simply aren't a fan of fish, there are some excellent non-fish options to keep your omega-3 intake topped up. From seeds and nuts to vegetables and meats, let's explore 12 foods rich in omega-3s that most definitely aren't fish.
1. Chia seeds
One of the most potent plant-based sources of omega-3s, chia seeds pack an impressive 5 grams of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) per ounce. These tiny seeds are loaded with nutrients, also providing fiber, protein, and essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. They have a mild taste, and are incredibly good at absorbing liquid, forming a gel-like consistency when mixed with water or milk. This means they're often incorporated in puddings, smoothies, and oatmeal for their thickening properties.
Including chia seeds in your diet is an easy and versatile way to up your omega-3 intake, especially for those avoiding fish. They're shelf-stable and require no prep, so you can simply sprinkle the seeds over your dish of choice as a garnish, and enjoy them right away. But, they can absolutely be incorporated into recipes, too. Toss them into muffins, breads, or pancakes for an extra nutrient boost, or make a wholesome chia pudding. Just add 4 tablespoons of chia seeds to a jar along with one cup of your favorite dairy or plant-based milk, plus a dash of maple syrup and vanilla extract. Stir well, pop the lid on, and chill in the fridge for an hour. You should now have a wonderfully pudding-like treat that makes for a delicious and satisfying breakfast. Try serving it with some fresh berries and a spoonful of nut butter for extra color and flavor.
2. Flaxseed
Flaxseeds are another excellent plant-based source of omega-3s, with about 2 grams of ALA per tablespoon. In addition to their healthy fats, flaxseeds are packed with fiber, protein, and lignans — powerful antioxidants that may help reduce the risk of developing certain cancers.
To get the most nutritional benefit, flaxseeds should be ground before consumption. Whole flaxseeds can pass through the digestive system undigested, meaning your body won't absorb their nutrients. You can buy pre-ground flaxseed (often labeled as flaxseed meal) or grind whole seeds yourself using a coffee grinder.
There are plenty of delicious ways to use flaxseeds in your everyday recipes. Try blending a tablespoon of ground flaxseed into your morning smoothie for a heartier feel, or sprinkle it over oatmeal, yogurt, or cereal for extra nutty flavor. You can also substitute flaxseed for eggs in vegan baking. To make a flax egg, just mix a tablespoon of ground flax with 3 tablespoons of water, stir, and let it sit for about 15 minutes. You should then have a slightly gloopy mixture that can be added straight to your batter. Flax works brilliantly in traditionally egg-free recipes, too, such as homemade granola, protein bars, or energy balls.
3. Walnuts
Another fantastic source of omega-3s, walnuts provide about 2.57 grams of ALA per ounce (roughly a small handful). Eating these nuts comes with many other benefits, too, since they're rich in polyphenols — compounds known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Walnuts have also been shown to support a healthy gut microbiome, lower cholesterol levels, and improve overall cardiovascular health.
There are so many ways to enjoy these delicious nuts. Of course, you can grab a handful and snack on them as they are, or scatter them over your breakfast bowl for a quick and nutritious energy boost. Walnuts are also a popular ingredient in baking, where they can add a distinct nutty flavor to muffins, banana breads, or homemade granola. They fit beautifully into savory dishes, too. Add chopped walnuts to veggie burgers, grain bowls, nut roasts, or even pasta dishes to amp up the richness and add a distinct nutty flavor. They also serve as a wonderful salad topper, tossed into a bowlful of leafy greens or grains for extra crunch and a good dose of healthy fats. Try toasting the nuts in the oven or in a skillet first to bring out their natural sweetness.
4. Soybean oil
This commonly used cooking oil is an often overlooked source of essential omega-3s, providing nearly a gram of ALA per tablespoon. Soybean oil is particularly versatile due to its high smoke point and mild taste, and it couldn't be easier to introduce into your diet. It also contains a good dose of vitamin K, an important nutrient for bone-health, with each tablespoon containing a fifth of the recommended daily value. Despite its beneficial source of fatty acids, soybean oil is also high in omega-6 fats. These have been linked to various negative effects on health when consumed in excess. Therefore, it's best to use this oil in moderation, as part of a well-rounded diet that includes a variety of healthy fats.
Soybean oil has a wide range of applications. You can use it any time you're sautéing or stir-frying meats and vegetables, or drizzle it over foods before roasting them in the oven. For a light vinaigrette, combine it with vinegar, mustard, and herbs, or blend it with egg yolks and lemon juice to create a healthier mayonnaise alternative. Soybean oil can be added to marinades and sauces for chicken, fish, or tofu, perhaps alongside some soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and honey for an Asian-inspired flavor boost.
5. Hemp seeds
Often deemed a superfood, eating hemp seeds comes with a whole host of health benefits, including a generous 2.6 gram dose of ALA per 3-tablespoon serving. These tiny seeds are a complete source of protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, as well as magnesium, iron, and zinc. Consuming them can support the health of your heart, brain, skin, and digestive system.
Whilst they can be eaten whole, shelling and grinding the seeds first will help your body to absorb their array of vital nutrients. Hemp has a nutty, slightly bitter flavor, and a soft texture, and these seeds make a great addition to both sweet and savory dishes. A classic way to enjoy them is sprinkle them over Greek yogurt or oatmeal, perhaps alongside some fresh berries, and other seeds or chopped nuts. In baking, the seeds will fit seamlessly into muffins, breads, and cakes, offering a hearty texture. And, they're equally as great in savory dishes, too, such as salads, grain bowls, or as a nutritious garnish for soups or curries. You could even make your own hemp milk by blending the seeds with water and any sweeteners of your choice to make a creamy, dairy-free milk alternative.
6. Chlorella
Chlorella is a type of freshwater algae and is one of the rare plant-based sources that contain both EPA and DHA. These two highly bioavailable forms of omega-3s are typically found in fish, but a 3 gram serving of chlorella can provide around 100 milligrams of these fatty acids, along with a host of other nutrients, including protein, iron, vitamin B12, and antioxidants. It's best known for its detoxifying properties, helping the body eliminate heavy metals and environmental toxins, as well as supporting immune function and gut health.
This nutrient-dense superfood typically comes in the form of a powder or capsule, so it's surprisingly easy to incorporate into your daily routine. It does however have a rather strong, earthy taste, so if using the powder, it's best paired with other ingredients to balance the flavor. Chlorella can be blended into fruit smoothies or green juices, stirred through oatmeal, or even incorporated into homemade ice cream. Try mixing it with shredded coconut, coconut oil, syrup, and dark chocolate to create nutrient-dense snack bites, or adding a sprinkling to mashed avocado before spreading it onto crispy toast. It also makes a wonderful addition to an umami-rich miso soup or tangy vinaigrette.
7. Wheat germ
A lesser known, but highly nutritious element of the wheat plant, wheat germ is a must-try if you're looking to boost your omega-3 intake. The germ is essentially the core of the wheat kernel, usually removed during bread or cereal-making process, but there are so many reasons why this ingredient deserves a place in your diet. Firstly, wheat germ delivers nearly 7 grams of ALA per cup. It's also packed with fiber, vitamin E, B vitamins, and essential minerals like zinc and magnesium, so the health benefits are pretty all-encompassing here.
The sweet and nutty flavor of wheat germ makes it an easy ingredient to incorporate into meals. Like flax, chia, and hemp seed, it makes an excellent topper for breakfast or dessert bowls, such as oatmeal or ice cream. It can be added to muffin, pancake, cookie, or bread recipes, too (we highly recommended whipping up a batch of this deliciously tender spiced applesauce bread). Wheat germ can also be used as a substitute for breadcrumbs in meatballs, veggie burgers, breaded meat and fish recipes, or as a crunchy topping for your favorite casserole or mac and cheese. Make sure to store wheat germ in the fridge to keep it fresh, as its natural oils can turn rancid over time.
8. Spinach
Moving into the realm of vegetables, we have spinach. Leafy greens aren't often thought of as being particularly omega-3-rich, but spinach contains a surprising amount of these essential fatty acids at around 1.7mg per gram. This may seem small compared to seeds or nuts, but regularly eating spinach is a great way to contribute to your overall omega-3 intake, especially when combined with other plant-based sources. Spinach also contains iron, vitamin K, folate, and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which support eye health.
You can of course eat spinach raw, with it being a popular base for a leafy salad. Try pairing it with other grains, nuts, seeds, or oils for extra omega-3 goodness. It's fantastic blended into smoothies, too, adding plenty of nutrients without altering the taste too much. If you prefer your greens cooked, try tossing spinach into curries, stews, or omelettes. It wilts down remarkably quickly, so it's super quick and easy to incorporate, generally towards the end of cooking. Creamed spinach is another favorite, perfect for pairing with steaks or grilled chicken breasts. Just sauté diced shallots and garlic in butter until softened, before adding the spinach, plus some lemon zest and juice. Cook until wilted, then stir in a generous dollop of cream cheese, some heavy cream, and any other seasonings of your choice, simmering everything until creamy and fragrant.
9. Edamame beans
Edamame beans, which are the immature form of soybeans, are a notable plant-based source of protein. They also provide a decent amount of omega-3s, with each ½ cup serving containing 0.28 grams of ALA. These versatile green beans are also rich in fiber, folate, and isoflavones — compounds that have been found to support cognitive function and lower the risk of developing cancers.
Because they are a complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids, edamame is especially valuable for vegetarians and vegans looking to meet their protein and omega-3 needs in one go. Steamed edamame beans, eaten straight from the shells with a simply sprinkle of sea salt or chili flakes, are a popular appetizer or side dish in Japanese cuisine. The beans are also a delicious and satisfying addition to a range of different recipes, such as soups, ramens, or noodle dishes, and often feature as a key element of a colorful poke bowl. Try pairing them with sushi rice, salmon sashimi, and shredded veggies like carrots and cabbage, for a nutritious medley. Or sauté edamame with vegetables, tofu, and soy sauce for a quick and healthy lunch or dinner. These beans can also be blended into a creamy dip with garlic and lemon that's perfect for dunking crudites or crackers into.
10. Grass-fed beef
We know that beef is a fantastic source of protein, but have you ever considered its omega-3 content? Well, most beef doesn't contain much in the way of omega-3 fatty acids, but when it comes to grass-fed beef it's a different story. Opt for the grass-fed variety and you'll be befitting from significantly more ALA than you would with conventionally raised grain-fed beef, at about 40 milligrams per 100 gram serving. Grass-fed beef is a rich source of iron, zinc, and B vitamins, and typically contains greater amounts of both vitamin E and antioxidants than standard grain-fed beef.
Deeply savory and satisfying, beef can fit into a huge variety of dishes. Cook up a perfectly seared steak with your favorite seasonings or sauces for an elegant and flavorful meal, or try using grass-fed beef to craft your own healthier, nutrient-packed burgers or meatballs. Thinly sliced beef is wonderful in stir-fries or tacos, alongside veggies like bell peppers and onions, and can also be slow-cooked in stews like beef bourguignon or Irish stew until rich and tender. To upgrade a classic chili, try switching up the usual ground beef for chunks of steak for a meatier bite.
11. Brussels sprouts
An unexpected but noteworthy source of omega-3s, Brussels sprouts provide 44 milligrams of ALA per ½ cup serving. Their omega-3 content therefore isn't quite as high as seeds and nuts, but incorporating them regularly into your diet will still serve as a valuable contribution to your daily intake. Enjoy a helping of Brussels sprouts, and you'll be benefiting from plenty of fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and antioxidants, which are all vital contributors to our heart health, digestion, and immune function. These veggies also contain compounds called glucosinolates, which support detoxification in the body.
A basic boiled or steamed sprout might not be the most appetizing of vegetables for many, but there are plenty of creative ways to jazz these humble greens up. Try tossing trimmed and halved Brussels sprouts with olive oil, garlic powder, maple syrup, and chopped bacon, before roasting them in the oven until crisp and golden, or top the sprouts with a cheesy Parmesan-panko crust to inject them with plenty of crunch and savory flavor. Sprouts are also great for stir-frying, pairing beautifully with Asian-inspired flavors like soy sauce, sesame oil, and chili flakes. You can eat these greens raw, too, like in this tangy honey and mustard-infused shaved Brussels sprouts salad.
12. Navy beans
Navy beans are another food better known for their high protein content, rather than their contribution to our omega-3 intake. But, they actually contain a respectable 0.6 grams of ALA per ½ cup serving. Also high in iron, magnesium, and folate, navy beans make an incredibly nutritious addition to any diet. Another great benefit they offer is their high fiber content, which not only supports digestive health, but also helps regulate blood sugar levels, and promotes heart health by lowering cholesterol.
These beans are incredibly versatile and easy to use in your everyday cooking, coming in both dried and convenient canned form. Add them to soups, chilis, and stews for a hearty, protein-packed meal, or toss them into salads along with a selection of vibrant, crunchy veggies and a tangy dressing. The beans can also be blended into a creamy dip with garlic, lemon, and olive oil, similar to hummus. To build an epic grain bowl, mix navy beans with quinoa, roasted vegetables, and a creamy tahini dressing. Or make your own falafels by blitzing the beans with onion, garlic, grated carrot, egg, flour, and spices in a food processor before shaping into balls and frying until crisp and golden.