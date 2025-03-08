12 Foods High In Omega-3s That Aren't Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that play a crucial role in brain function, heart health, and inflammation control, so it's easy to understand why they're deemed such an important element of a healthy, balanced diet. In fact, unlike some other nutrients, your body can't produce omega-3s on its own, which means we must consume them through various food sources to reap their benefits.

There are three main types of omega-3s. These are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). ALA is the most common form found in plant-based foods, while EPA and DHA are primarily found in fish. Your body can convert ALA into EPA and DHA, but the process isn't particularly efficient (only about 6% of ALA gets converted into EPA, and even less into DHA). That's why it's essential to get enough omega-3s from a variety of sources.

Many people associate omega-3s with fish like salmon or mackerel, but there are plenty of plant-based and alternative sources of these healthy fats. If you follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, have allergies, or simply aren't a fan of fish, there are some excellent non-fish options to keep your omega-3 intake topped up. From seeds and nuts to vegetables and meats, let's explore 12 foods rich in omega-3s that most definitely aren't fish.