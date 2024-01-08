What Is Hemp Milk And What Does It Taste Like?

There is an abundance of non-dairy milk choices on offer these days. A visit to the local coffee shop or grocery store is often an exercise in avoiding milk-alternative-choice fatigue — there are just so many types of plant milk! Though less popular than other milk alternatives like almond, soy, and oat, hemp milk is gaining traction in the growing plant-based milk market, which generated $2.6 billion in U.S. retail sales in 2021, according to the Plant Based Foods Association. That is a lot of soy, nuts, and oats.

Though it won't get you high, hemp milk might just be coming to replace the nation's beloved almond milk. It's certainly more sustainable, which might be one of the reasons that projections for the global hemp milk market are on the rise. But what does it taste like? In short, it's not like cannabis or hops (which both belong to the same plant family as hemp), so hemp milk is much more palatable than you might think. Read on to learn more about hemp milk's benefits, origins, and cooking possibilities, and why you should consider reaching for it next time you're in the milk aisle.