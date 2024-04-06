Parmesan-Crusted Brussels Sprouts Recipe

It's funny to think that though Brussels sprouts used to be such a hated vegetable, since they can now be found on almost every bar menu in the country. Fried, battered, or roasted, crispy Brussels sprouts are always welcome, especially since they hardly take any time to prepare. Blanching the sprouts before roasting can help keep them a bright green color, but most of us aren't worried about presentation when preparing a quick weeknight dinner, so it's not necessary for this recipe.

Crispy, savory, and cheesy enough to be labeled as comfort food, this Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts recipe maintains a nutritious vibe from the sprout's fibrous green leaves. You could think of these Parm-crusted sprouts as the grown-up older sister of broccoli and cheese. Making a batch of these crispy Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts is effortless besides a little prep work, and the dish can be ready in less than an hour. Our recipe will use the oven for roasting, but we'll include tips for an air fryer method as well.