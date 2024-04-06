Parmesan-Crusted Brussels Sprouts Recipe
It's funny to think that though Brussels sprouts used to be such a hated vegetable, since they can now be found on almost every bar menu in the country. Fried, battered, or roasted, crispy Brussels sprouts are always welcome, especially since they hardly take any time to prepare. Blanching the sprouts before roasting can help keep them a bright green color, but most of us aren't worried about presentation when preparing a quick weeknight dinner, so it's not necessary for this recipe.
Crispy, savory, and cheesy enough to be labeled as comfort food, this Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts recipe maintains a nutritious vibe from the sprout's fibrous green leaves. You could think of these Parm-crusted sprouts as the grown-up older sister of broccoli and cheese. Making a batch of these crispy Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts is effortless besides a little prep work, and the dish can be ready in less than an hour. Our recipe will use the oven for roasting, but we'll include tips for an air fryer method as well.
Grab the ingredients for Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts...
You'll need a pound and a half of fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cleaned. It's best to use fresh here since frozen sprouts will often release moisture and inhibit crisping. To season the Brussels sprouts, you'll need garlic powder, dried parsley, sweet paprika, and salt. For the crisp factor, a combination of mayonnaise and oil is tossed with the Brussels sprouts. After they're coated, the Panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese coat the sprouts and make them super crispy and cheesy. You can use freshly shredded Parmesan cheese from a block, or a container of pre-shredded cheese from the grocery store. Either will work since both will melt and crisp up perfectly after a bake in the oven.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Line a baking sheet with foil
Line a baking sheet with foil and grease with cooking spray.
Step 3: Add Brussels sprouts, mayonnaise, and oil to a bowl
Combine Brussels sprouts, mayonnaise, and olive oil in a large bowl until evenly coated.
Step 4: Add the Parmesan
Add the shredded Parmesan cheese and stir to evenly coat.
Step 5: Combine the breadcrumbs and seasonings
Combine the bread crumbs, garlic powder, dried parsley, salt, and paprika in a small bowl.
Step 6: Add the breadcrumbs to the sprouts
Sprinkle the bread crumb mixture over the Brussels sprouts and stir to combine.
Step 7: Spread the sprouts onto the baking sheet
Spread the Brussels sprouts in an even layer on the baking sheet, cut sides facing down.
Step 8: Bake until browned and tender
Bake for 20-24 minutes, until the Parmesan is visibly browned and the sprouts are fork tender.
Step 9: Stir to break up the Parmesan
Stir the Brussels sprouts a few times to break up the crispy cheese.
Step 10: Cool briefly and serve hot
Let cool for 5 minutes. Serve hot.
What can I serve with Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts?
When you're thinking of what to serve with Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts, consider what goes with the vegetable in the first place. Brussels sprouts, when properly cooked, have a sweetish nutty and earthy flavor with a touch of that trademark brassica bitterness. If not cooked within an inch of their life, they also have a pleasantly contrasting juicy-crunchy texture. For this recipe also consider the gooey saltiness of the Parmesan and the crispness of the bread crumbs. A nice filet of roasted salmon or herb-roasted chicken are classic protein choices to accompany a side dish of Brussels sprouts. They would also go well with a juicy grass-fed steak, creamy pasta such as cacio e pepe, or any type of fish you prefer. Considering the crispy Parmesan element of the recipe is so savory, a sweet cocktail like a classic cosmo or any dry white wine would be an excellent beverage pairing.
Brussels sprouts are available at grocery stores year-round, though they might be at their freshest best when they ripen in late autumn. And they're at their sweetest when harvested after a frost, which is why they're often considered a winter vegetable. This dish would be complemented perfectly by other hearty seasonal dishes, like a hunk of roast beef or a batch of classic potato leek soup. Given the humble Brussels sprout's versatility, this recipe will likely be a hit no matter what you choose to pair it with.
Can these Brussels sprouts be made in the air fryer?
When your goal is to get any food crispy — in particular meat or veggies — the air fryer is a great gadget to have in your kitchen. Its small size means it can cook and crisp faster without heating the entire kitchen. If you want to use your air fryer for this recipe, you're in luck.
To make Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts in the air fryer, follow the recipe as instructed. Once you've added the bread crumbs, rather than spreading the sprouts on a prepared baking sheet, grease your air fryer tray with cooking spray. Preheat the air fryer (if needed) to 380 F. Spread the Brussels sprouts onto the tray in an even layer and air fry for 7 minutes. Stop and carefully remove to stir the sprouts, then cook for another 5 to 7 minutes until the cheese is crispy and the sprouts are fork-tender. If they aren't crispy enough yet, air fry them for another 2 to 4 minutes.
|Calories per Serving
|208
|Total Fat
|12.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|18.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|12.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.5 g
|Total Sugars
|2.6 g
|Sodium
|352.1 mg
|Protein
|13.0 g