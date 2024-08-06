8 Easy And Delicious Edamame Recipes
A rising interest in Asian cuisine has led to many home cooks to try Asian recipes at home. With these recipes come new ingredients, some of which are commonplace in Asian cuisine but completely foreign in other countries. One of the more recognizable ingredients out there is Japan's green immature soybean pods, known as edamame. The name literally translates to "branch bean" and it is one of many types of soybeans eaten in Japan.
Edamame is commonly served as an appetizer or snack in restaurants and bars throughout Japan. In other countries, it can be found in the frozen food aisle at grocery stores or sold as snacks. It can be eaten by itself or used as an ingredient in other dishes. These beans are lauded for their mild but delicious flavor and health benefits, including reducing bad cholesterol and promoting healthy blood sugar regulation. It is also a good source of protein and various vitamins.
There is a lot to love about edamame but cooks who are unfamiliar with these soybeans can get hung up on how to cook them. Fortunately, edamame can be cooked in several ways. It can be boiled, steamed, or pan-seared. It can be served with spicy sauce, added to salads, tossed into soups, and much more. Although edamame is traditionally served plain, it can be easily incorporated into all kinds of tasty recipes.
5-Ingredient Edamame Hummus
For something simple and easy, this recipe from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn will do the trick. Simply cook the edamame in water, zest and juice a lemon, and combine them in a food processor with olive oil, garlic, and tahini. The hummus can be served with any chip as an appetizer for a dinner party or as an alternative snack during movie night.
Not only is this hummus easy to make, but it can also be easily customized. Add vegetables for a healthier version of the dip or try adding peppers to give it some heat. The hummus is not limited to being served with chips either. Try adding it as a dip for roasted vegetables or add it to sandwiches and wraps.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Edamame Hummus
Edamame and Shiitake Fried Wontons
This concoction from recipe developer Tanika Douglas pairs edamame with another popular Japanese vegetable: shiitake mushrooms. When combined with white cabbage, these ingredients make a great vegetarian filling. All that is left to do is to fill the wontons and fry them in vegetable oil.
Although this recipe does include instructions on how to make a homemade sauce to go with the wontons, other sauces will also pair quite well with these crunchy veggie bites. Spicy sauces like sriracha bring the heat while popular Asian sauces like hoisin or ponzu sauce will compliment the flavor of the vegetables perfectly.
Vegan Watermelon Tuna Bowl
Lots of people assume vegan food has to be bland and boring, but this recipe from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn proves them all wrong. Not only is this bowl a beautiful arrangement of bright colors, but it also tastes just as good as it looks. The fruit adds a touch of sweetness to the hydrating vegetables while the soy sauce and edamame give the bowl that special umami flavor.
Watermelon and tuna do not sound similar at first glance but with the help of an oven and some sauce, the former can undergo a savory transformation into something resembling the latter. The best part about bowls like these is assembling the final dish. Plating this dish to perfection adds a little extra fun to the whole cooking process.
Recipe: Vegan Watermelon "Tuna" Bowl
Protein-Packed Ranch Snack Dip
Ranch is well loved by many but it is not exactly known for being the healthiest condiment. Fortunately, the taste of ranch can be mimicked with the help of cottage cheese and several spices, all while keeping it healthy. This recipe can be taken one step further by removing the dairy entirely. To make this ranch vegan, just use plant-based cottage cheese or yogurt.
While edamame is not used in the ranch itself, it tastes amazing with this dip. Plus, the protein in edamame only helps this dip pack a bigger protein punch. Instead of a protein shake, give this dip and some edamame a try.
Recipe: Protein-Packed Ranch Snack Dip
Spicy Chicken Satay Bowl
For a larger, spicier bowl, look no further. Created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this recipe brings out the many delectable flavors of Southeast Asian cuisine. The chiles add heat to the marinade and peanut sauce while the rice and vegetables complement the chicken skewers. Overall, this bowl is a journey of taste and texture that is also quite nutritious.
This recipe does have the word "spicy" in the title but the heat can be turned down for those who like it mild. The amount of chiles can be reduced or increased, to match anyone's preference. The vegetables are also easy to switch up. Bell peppers and bean sprouts make great additions to this bowl.
Recipe: Spicy Chicken Satay Bowl
Orange (and Purple and Green) Tofu Bowls
This bowl has it all. It is rich in nutrients, colorful to look at, and vegan-friendly. Created by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, this recipe combines the taste of orange chicken with firm tofu. The result is a perfect balance of savory and sweet piled high in a gorgeous array of vegetables.
Since tofu is made with soybeans, it is no wonder that it pairs well with edamame. Together, these soybeans bring the protein while the homemade orange sauce brings the tang. Although the recipe specifies some vegetables, there are tons of great tasting vegetables out there so feel free to substitute other vegetables into this bowl.
Meal Prep-Friendly Ramen Jars
Sometimes, people are too busy to cook. Whether it is school or work, meal-prep jars will help save the day. Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn came up with this unique recipe that takes all the fuss out of making ramen. These jars have all the fixings: tasty vegetables, homemade sauce, and wavy noodles.
To create these meal-prep jars, simply create the homemade sauce as instructed and add it to the jar along with the veggies. Top it all off with noodles before closing the jars and storing them in the fridge. Cooking the jars is even easier; just add hot water and serve!
Recipe: Meal Prep-Friendly Ramen Jars
Veggie-Packed Japanese Curry
Bringing it back to edamame's Japanese origins, this recipe from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings out the unique texture and taste of Japanese curry. The Japanese version of curry tends to be milder than other varieties, making it a great option for those who do not like heavily spicy foods.
Curry and rice is already a classic combination but this recipe adds tons of veggies, like potatoes, carrots, onions, and edamame. An apple is added for just a touch of sweetness and some extra fiber. The result is a hearty rice dish that is sure to warm anyone up on a cold day.
Recipe: Veggie-Packed Japanese Curry