5-Ingredient Edamame Hummus Recipe

In the realm of nutritious snacks and appetizers, hummus reigns supreme — Whether you're spreading it on a toasted baguette, dipping veggies and crackers in it, or dolloping it onto your favorite grain bowl, hummus is a classic creation that is both delicious and simple to make. This 5-ingredient edamame hummus, a twist on the classic version, is packed with protein and fiber from nutrient-rich edamame and offers a satisfying boost of energy with every bite.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I like having a batch of hummus in my fridge so it's ready for a quick snack. Like traditional hummus, edamame hummus has a creamy and smooth texture. The edamame beans blend well when pureed, resulting in a velvety consistency and an earthy, nutty taste along with a fresh tang from the lemon zest and juice." Get ready to transform 5 ingredients into this unique twist on hummus to add variety to your snack game.