5-Ingredient Edamame Hummus Recipe
In the realm of nutritious snacks and appetizers, hummus reigns supreme — Whether you're spreading it on a toasted baguette, dipping veggies and crackers in it, or dolloping it onto your favorite grain bowl, hummus is a classic creation that is both delicious and simple to make. This 5-ingredient edamame hummus, a twist on the classic version, is packed with protein and fiber from nutrient-rich edamame and offers a satisfying boost of energy with every bite.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I like having a batch of hummus in my fridge so it's ready for a quick snack. Like traditional hummus, edamame hummus has a creamy and smooth texture. The edamame beans blend well when pureed, resulting in a velvety consistency and an earthy, nutty taste along with a fresh tang from the lemon zest and juice." Get ready to transform 5 ingredients into this unique twist on hummus to add variety to your snack game.
Gather the ingredients for 5-ingredient edamame hummus
To make this recipe, you only need a short list of ingredients. Our main event is the edamame, so hit up the frozen aisle and grab a bag of those. "I love stocking up on frozen edamame. They defrost in a few minutes on the stove and can be added to so many things," Hahn shares.
Then you'll need a lemon and some fresh garlic from the produce department. Tahini and olive oil are the last two ingredients to buy, if you don't already have them in your pantry. Other than salt, we aren't using any other seasonings in this hummus.
Step 1: Add water and edamame to a pot
Add the edamame to a small pot and cover with water.
Step 2: Cook and drain the edamame
Cook on medium heat for 5 minutes, then drain.
Step 3: Prep the lemon
Zest and juice the lemon.
Step 4: Add the edamame to a food processor
Add the edamame, lemon zest, lemon juice, tahini, olive oil, garlic, and 2 tablespoons water to a food processor.
Step 5: Blend until smooth
Blend until smooth. Add 1-4 tablespoons more water if you want the hummus to have a thinner consistency.
Step 6: Serve the hummus
Add salt to taste and serve.
How can I customize the hummus?
This 5-ingredient hummus is delicious as is, but you can experiment with different herbs and spices to enhance the flavor. You can add cilantro, parsley, or basil for a burst of freshness. "I like to add about ¼ cup of fresh herb leaves for a punch of flavor," Hahn shares.
If you want to boost the nutritional content, you can add a few vegetables to the mix such as fresh spinach, raw zucchini, or artichoke hearts. The spinach will give the hummus a darker and more vibrant green color. You can also boost the nutritional content of the hummus by adding ingredients such as nutritional yeast, hemp seeds, or ground flaxseeds. These ingredients are rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids.
Spices like cumin, smoked paprika, or red pepper flakes will add depth and complexity to the flavor. If you enjoy spicy food, consider adding ingredients like jalapeños, chipotle peppers, or sriracha sauce to the hummus for a kick of heat. Adjust the amount according to your spice preference.
What pairs well with the hummus?
Hummus is among the most versatile foods you can prepare. It works as a dip, spread, or sandwich filling. You can serve it alongside a colorful assortment of fresh vegetables such as carrots, cucumber, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, snap peas, and celery. The crisp texture and natural sweetness of the vegetables complement the creamy and savory hummus and make a beautiful presentation alongside the vibrant dip.
Crackers provide a hearty base for spreading edamame hummus. Look for crackers with seeds or whole grains for extra flavor and texture. Toasted or warmed pita bread or pita chips are perfect for scooping up the creamy edamame hummus. You can also try slices of toasted baguette or crispy breadsticks for added crunch. Tortilla chips are another dipping vehicle that tastes great with this hummus.
Serve edamame hummus alongside roasted vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli, sweet potatoes, or Brussels sprouts, which you can roll up in some whole-grain wraps. The caramelized flavors of the roasted vegetables blend well with the hummus for a satisfying lunch or dinner. You can even make the wraps ahead of time and store them in the fridge.
- 3 cups frozen shelled edamame
- Zest and juice of one lemon
- ⅓ cup tahini
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- Salt to taste
|Calories per Serving
|328
|Total Fat
|23.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.5 g
|Total Sugars
|3.2 g
|Sodium
|384.9 mg
|Protein
|17.6 g