Edamame And Shiitake Fried Wontons Recipe
Step into the realm of deliciousness with these edamame and shiitake fried wontons from recipe developer Tanika Douglas. They provide a medley of irresistible flavors and textures that will elevate your appetizer game. Picture this: tender edamame, finely chopped white cabbage, and grated shiitake mushrooms mingling with aromatic garlic and ginger, all sauteed to perfection. This delectable mixture, seasoned with a hint of white pepper and soy sauce, is then enveloped inside of delicate wonton wrappers.
Crafting these bite-sized wonders is simple. Spoon the tasty filling into the wrappers, fold, seal, and then it's frying time! Once they hit the hot oil, these wontons transform into crunchy, golden perfection and are ready to be devoured.
But, that's not all. A tantalizing dipping sauce awaits that contains a harmonious blend of soy sauce, black vinegar, and chili oil. It's the ideal companion that offers a burst of tangy, spicy notes that complement the savory crunch of the wontons. Garnished with freshly sliced scallions, these fried wontons are not just an appetizer — they are a celebration of taste and a fusion of tradition and innovation on your plate. Whether shared among friends or savored solo, these edamame and shiitake fried wontons make for a deliciously memorable appetizer that leaves you coming back for more.
Gather the ingredients for the edamame and shiitake fried wontons
To create these delicious edamame and shiitake fried wontons, you will need vegetable oil, edamame, white cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, garlic cloves, grated ginger, white pepper, soy sauce, wonton wrappers, and scallions. For the sauce, you will need soy sauce, black vinegar, and chili oil.
In the recipe, edamame takes the lead, providing a vibrant green hue and a subtle nuttiness that complements the other elements. These are combined with finely chopped white cabbage, which has a crisp texture and a mild sweetness that balances the flavors. The grated shiitake mushrooms bring an earthy, umami-rich essence and intertwine seamlessly with the garlic and ginger for a punchy, aromatic profile. Soy sauce acts as the savory binder, enhancing the depth of taste and tying all the ingredients together. The wonton wrappers, the vessel for this flavorful mixture, encase the filling and develop a crispy exterior upon frying.
While these ingredients form the core, they can be easily substituted to suit personal preferences or ingredient availability. For instance, swapping edamame with peas maintains a similar texture and taste profile. In the absence of shiitake mushrooms, other mushroom varieties, such as cremini or portobello, can step in and contribute their unique, savory notes. Additionally, experimenting with different spices or sauces — like substituting chili oil with sriracha or adding a dash of sesame oil — can offer intriguing variations without straying too far from the recipe's spirit.
Step 1: Make the filling
Place a large pan over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil, the edamame, white cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, garlic, and ginger.
Step 2: Saute the filling
Saute, stirring intermittently, for 10 minutes, until the vegetables are softened.
Step 3: Add the seasonings
Stir in the white pepper and soy sauce.
Step 4: Cool the filling
Remove the pan from heat and allow the mixture to cool to room temperature.
Step 5: Add the filling to the wonton wrapper
Lay 1 wonton wrapper on a chopping board and add 1 heaping teaspoon of the filling to the center.
Step 6: Wet the wonton wrapper
Dip your finger in water, then run it along the edge of the wonton wrapper.
Step 7: Form the wontons
Fold the wonton into a semicircle, then pull the two ends together to create an envelope. Ensure each seam is firmly sealed.
Step 8: Fold remaining wontons
Repeat the process to create the remaining wontons.
Step 9: Heat the vegetable oil
Place a large, deep pan over high heat and add the remaining vegetable oil. Heat the oil to 360 F.
Step 10: Prepare a plate
Line a plate with a paper towel.
Step 11: Fry the wontons
Add 10 wontons to the hot oil at a time and deep fry until crispy and golden brown.
Step 12: Remove wontons from pan
Remove the wontons with a slotted spoon or tongs and place onto the paper towel to absorb the excess oil.
Step 13: Mix together the sauce ingredients
In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, black vinegar, and chili oil.
Step 14: Serve the wontons
Garnish the wontons with scallions and serve alongside the dipping sauce.
Can I freeze these edamame and shiitake fried wontons?
Freezing the edamame and shiitake fried wontons is a fantastic option for preparing them in advance or preserving leftovers for later enjoyment. These wontons, when properly frozen, retain their taste and texture remarkably well.
To freeze the wontons, simply prepare the wontons following the recipe instructions until the point just before frying. Place the assembled, uncooked wontons on a baking sheet or tray lined with parchment paper, making sure they don't touch each other. Then, place the tray in the freezer for 1 hour, or until the wontons are firm. This initial freezing helps prevent them from sticking together. Once they're frozen solid, transfer the uncooked wontons to airtight containers or freezer bags, removing excess air before sealing. Label the containers with the date for reference.
When you're ready to cook the frozen wontons, there's no need to thaw them. Heat vegetable oil in a pan or deep fryer to the recommended frying temperature (360 F). Carefully place the frozen wontons directly into the hot oil, frying them until they turn crispy and golden brown. Since they're frozen, they might take a bit longer to cook compared to fresh ones. Use a slotted spoon or tongs to remove the cooked wontons from the oil and place them on a paper towel–lined plate to absorb excess oil. Once they're done, serve the freshly fried wontons hot and crispy alongside the dipping sauce.
What other sauces could I serve with these edamame and shiitake wontons?
The edamame and shiitake fried wontons offer a versatile canvas for a variety of dipping sauces, each adding its unique flavor profile to complement the savory crunch of these delectable bites. If you're looking to explore beyond the suggested sauce, consider these brilliant, alternative options.
For those inclined toward heat, a spicy peanut sauce could be an excellent choice. With its creamy texture and spicy kick, it adds a depth and richness that enhances the overall experience of the wontons. If you prefer a refreshing, citrusy note, a ponzu-inspired sauce might be the perfect fit. Combining soy sauce with citrus juices like lemon or lime presents a tangy, slightly acidic profile that cuts through the richness of the fried wontons for a contrast.
Sriracha mayo is another crowd-pleaser. Mixing spicy sriracha with creamy mayo yields a sauce that offers both heat and creaminess, making it a delightful accompaniment to these crispy treats. Additionally, a hoisin sauce can offer a sweet and savory blend with a hint of smokiness. Its thick, rich consistency coats the wontons beautifully and imparts a robust flavor to each bite.
Exploring these diverse sauce options allows you to tailor the flavor experience to your preferences or the occasion. Whether it's a tangy kick, a creamy texture, or a classic, sweet-savory blend, these sauces elevate the edamame and shiitake fried wontons into a versatile culinary adventure.
- For the wontons
- 1 tablespoon + 4 cups vegetable oil, divided
- 1 ½ cups edamame, roughly chopped
- ¼ head white cabbage, finely chopped
- 5 ounces shiitake mushrooms, grated
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons grated ginger
- ¼ teaspoon white pepper
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 40 wonton wrappers
- 2 scallions, sliced
- For the dipping sauce
- 4 tablespoons soy sauce
- 4 tablespoons black vinegar
- 4 tablespoons chili oil
|Calories per Serving
|186
|Total Fat
|10.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|2.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|19.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|0.4 g
|Sodium
|316.6 mg
|Protein
|4.0 g