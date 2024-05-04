Orange (And Purple And Green) Tofu Bowls Recipe

Striving to eat the rainbow, a catchy phrase we've all heard, is a fun and easy way to choose fruits and vegetables that promote good health. Because we eat with our eyes, the vibrant colors stimulate our visual senses, making these nutrient-rich foods more enticing. In this colorful tofu bowl, bright and crisp veggies are paired with orange tofu — like Panda Express' famous orange chicken, but vegan-friendly — that's coated in a crisp cornstarch crust and packed with the bright flavors of freshly squeezed orange juice, soy sauce, and a touch of coconut sugar.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I make tofu in many ways, and this orange tofu is at the top of the list of favorites. It's the perfect recipe for someone who is still wary of tofu — it wins them over every time." Hit the produce aisle to make this beautiful, hearty, and delicious bowl with the ideal balance of tangy sweetness and gingery warmth.