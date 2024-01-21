14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Tofu

Tofu may just be one of the most misunderstood and unfairly maligned foods, at least in the U.S. It's been associated as bland, flavorless, and mostly showing up in vegan dishes even though it has a rich history of appearing in recipes with and without meat in various cultures, especially in East Asia, for much longer than it's been popular in the United States. Too many people only try cooking tofu once without really understanding how to make it, and when it comes out tasting watery and spongy, they decide that tofu simply doesn't taste good.

But if you ask us, that's not true at all. Eat some well-cooked tofu, and you'll understand why so many include it in their diets on a regular basis. And why shouldn't we be more frequently eating this protein that the American Heart Association advises is nutritious?

Give tofu another chance. If your tofu always comes out wrong, see if you're making any of these 14 mistakes with the ingredient. Once you find what you're doing incorrectly, your next batch of tofu dishes might come out right.