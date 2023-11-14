How To Properly Season Tofu Before You Roast It

Tofu has long been the gold standard for vegan and vegetarian protein because of its uncanny ability to take on any flavor. While roasting is famous for caramelizing and enhancing the taste of any ingredient, tofu's nearly undetectable palate will need considerable seasoning to reap those benefits. Luckily, you have many avenues for proper seasoning.

Packaged tofu comes as blocks submerged in water. You can roast the blocks whole, cut them into cubes or strips, or even crumble or shred them. Coating the tofu in oil or liquid seasoning will infuse it with flavor and keep it from drying out in the oven. However, prior to seasoning, you need to drain and press the tofu, removing as much moisture as possible so it can thoroughly absorb your chosen flavor mixture. To maximize the taste of a baked block or tofu steak, you can place it in a marinade for as little as 30 minutes. Unlike thick cuts of meat, tofu soaks up marinades quickly, and roasted tofu will deliver a burst of caramelized flavor with every bite. But one of the most important steps for both flavor and texture in roasted tofu is to stir or flip it during the baking process. Flipping (or stirring) is essential for even cooking, resulting in a uniform taste.