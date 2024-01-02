Why You Should Avoid Over-Pressing Tofu Before Scrambling

Along with overnight oats, tofu scrambles are a simple, go-to vegan breakfast item. Crumbled and mixed with everything from peppers and onions to vegan cheese and plant-based sausage, as long as you season your tofu with turmeric for that yellow hue and some form of umami, you can hardly go wrong. That is, until you do. While it may pass once it's on your plate in front of you, the reality is that tofu and eggs have very few things in common — you don't have to press your eggs before you scramble them, for one. But is it possible to over-press your tofu? In the case of your tofu scramble, yes.

In most cases, pressing your tofu is advantageous. Freezing your tofu is a simple way to make your tofu taste more like meat, and it works by removing the moisture from it. Similarly, when you're making a tofu stir fry or tofu steak, some people press their tofu for hours to remove as much of the liquid from it as possible. It works great when using your tofu as a meat alternative — but not so much as a scramble alternative. While you'll still want to press your tofu some, it should only be for 15 to 30 minutes maximum. This is to ensure you maintain a bit of the moisture so it remains soft and doesn't dry out in the pan.