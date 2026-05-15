10 Must-Have Walmart Finds Hitting Shelves In May 2026
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Late night snack runs, last-minute pre-vacation trips to the store, the weekly grocery shop — Walmart is fit for all our shopping needs. Frequent customers have their local store layout embedded in their minds, robotically navigating the aisles for whatever items they need. But when do we ever stop to find anything out of our ordinary? The grocery giant's wealth of goods often leads to choice overload, so, with that in mind, we've narrowed down the new Walmart items that should be on your radar this May.
Each month, Walmart releases a host of new products, and May's round brings exciting prospects. With the balmy weather finally chasing away our winter blues and the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the grocery company's newest releases celebrate everything about summer. From tropical-tasting seasoning blends to summer fruit desserts, we've rounded up 10 of the must-have items you should get on your next shopping trip. Don't skip these items the next time you make it to Walmart.
Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Hot Sauce Set
Spice up your summer cookouts with this hot sauce set from Thoughtfully. With 10 sample sized bottles, your burgers, wings, and hot dogs can be amped up with interesting flavors like smoky bourbon, apple whiskey habanero, or bacon cayenne. According to the packaging, each sauce is placed on the Scoville scale from 5,630 to 625,000, making for a lively game of "Hot Ones" with friends.
Find this Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Hot Sauce Variety Pack at Walmart for $22.99.
Chobani S'mores Coffee Creamer
Suntans, lazy beach days, and evening bonfires are hallmarks of a summer well spent, but you can't forget the treats that represent these pastimes. Inspired by the classic campfire snack, Chobani's limited edition s'mores creamer is made with cocoa, real milk, and cream, perfectly condensing its chocolatey, marshmallow flavor into a bottle.
Find Chobani S'mores Coffee Creamer at Walmart for $5.26.
ARIH Modern Noodles
Ramen noodles are the ultimate lazy, midnight dish, but ARIH turns them into a gourmet experience. The restaurant-inspired, fettuccine-style noodles are a fusion of classic Korean and Western ingredients, creating a dynamic (yet effortless) meal. With flavors such as truffle bulgogi, gochujang butter, and black pepper tteokbokki, these noodles will be your favorite new addiction.
Find the ARIH Modern Noodles Four-Pack at Walmart for $8.77.
Yasso Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Greek Yogurt
A cool, creamy treat is a must-have for sweltering days, but that doesn't automatically mean ice cream. If you're looking to get in on the protein craze this summer, look to Yasso's frozen Greek yogurt. With seven grams of protein per serving and an abundance of chocolate chips, the creamy dessert offers the best of both worlds.
Find this Yasso Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Greek Yogurt at Walmart for $5.48.
Red Bull Sudachi Lime
Red Bull's latest citrus-forward drink energizes you on multiple fronts. Of course, the caffeine and B vitamins are a nice boost, but the sudachi at the forefront gives the drink a tangy punch. Native to Japan, the type of lime is somewhere between yuzu and mandarin. The citrus fruit offers the energy drink a zesty flair, while traces of pomelo balance it out with a touch of sweetness.
Find this Red Bull Sudachi Lime Energy Drink Four-Pack at Walmart for $9.48.
Great Value Smashed Burgers
No backyard barbecue is complete without burgers, and in addition to Walmart offering various affordable grilling tools, the grocery chain also carries frozen smash burgers. The crisp edges and juicy center will keep you from running back to your burger standard. If you don't want to make them from scratch, Walmart's beef patties can be cooked from frozen in a matter of minutes.
Find an Eight Pack of Great Value Smashed Burgers at Walmart for $11.97.
Fire & Smoke Society Charred Chile & Lime All-Purpose Spice Blend
If you're looking for something zingier than your standard burger seasoning, try out Fire & Smoke Society's Charred Chile and Lime Spice Blend. Made with garlic, black pepper, blistered jalapeños, and lime, the blend infuses everything from shrimp and chorizo skewers to chicken tacos with a zesty, smoky flavor. This will complement those smash burgers nicely.
Find this Fire & Smoke Society Charred Chile & Lime Spice Blend at Walmart for $8.43.
Jiffy Raspberry Muffin Mix
For the soul food lovers who are pro-sweet cornbread, Jiffy Raspberry Muffin Mix is for you. A fruity, tart raspberry flavor is present throughout the mix, so keep it plain for a simple and sweet finish or upgrade your cornbread with bright fruit flavors by swirling fresh mixed berries into the batter. Of course, the Jiffy mix also works for pancakes or as a topping for a peach cobbler.
Find Jiffy Raspberry Muffin Mix at Walmart for $7.56.
ARIH Dual Biotic Soda
Though the protein trend certainly isn't going anywhere, the focus on good gut health is right at its heels. ARIH's Dual Biotic Soda features both pre and postbiotics, so you can ensure your digestive system is in top shape. Even better, the soda comes in bright, summery flavors like peach mango horizon and pineapple drift — healthy never tasted so good.
Find ARIH Dual Biotic Soda at Walmart for $2.28 a can.
Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Blackberry Spread Sandwiches
Uncrustables are definitely a classic, but the peanut butter and grape jelly duo can often get dull. The brand's newest limited-edition flavor features a blackberry spread, offering a tart yet rich complexity to earthy peanut butter. Uncrustables' peanut butter and blackberry sandwiches are fridge-safe, so you don't have to wait for a taste of its dynamic flavor.
Find Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Blackberry Sandwiches at Walmart for $3.97.