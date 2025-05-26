10 Types Of Lime, Explained

The Rutaceae, or what we commonly call the citrus family, grow on flowering shrubs and trees. They span a wide range of fruits, from lemons to oranges, grapefruits, tangerines, pomelos, and limes, which, in turn, can be divided into subcategories. Since we've explored the many unique types of lemons, let's round up the different kinds of lime, bearing in mind that subspecies like Spanish limes and Rangpur limes don't technically belong in that group, despite their misleading names.

Used in cooking, juicing, baking, and cleaning, all citrus fruits add a tangy punch to our dishes and sauces and are low in calories. Not to mention that they're said to provide us with several health benefits, from boosting our immune system to providing us with fiber, an essential digestive aid, and lowering the risk of kidney stones. For all those reasons, citrus fruits are widely grown and consumed in various parts of the world.

Let's round up the most common varieties of lime, from the Mexican Key lime to the sudachi lime — each with its own set of alternative names, physical characteristics, and uses in the home.