What Makes Calamansi Fruit So Unique?

Have you ever tasted or heard of calamansi fruit? You may already be familiar with this type of lime, or you may know it by another name, like calamondin, Panama orange, calamondin orange, musk lime, golden lime, China orange, limau kesturi, Philippine lime, or acid orange. There are so many designations for what botanists classify as citrus macrocarpa, which is from the Rutaceae or citrus family of flowering plants. Thought to be a hybrid between a mandarin orange and a kumquat, this tangy and versatile fruit is native to the Philippines, where it's used extensively — and not just for cooking. It actually has a long history of treating many ailments, too, like lowering a fever and soothing a sore throat.

But calamansi isn't only cultivated in the Philippines. It also grows abundantly in southern China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei, among others. You'd think it has only been recently introduced in America, but it made its way there in the early 20th century. Then, it became a staple in cake baking between the 1920s and 1950s, notably in Florida.

Now an important component of Southeast Asian and Central and South American cuisines, calamansi may be small in size, but it is as bold as it is prolific. Here is everything you need to know about this fruit, from its flavor to its health benefits, as well as its many uses.