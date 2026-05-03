11 Affordable Grilling Tools You Can Buy At Walmart

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Happy grilling season to all who celebrate! Spring is upon us, and while this is may be the worst time of year to buy a new grill, it's a great time to freshen up your grilling tools and accessories. The right grilling tools can make all the difference in your pursuit of becoming a true grill master, but you don't have to spend a fortune to up your backyard barbecue game. Walmart knows you've been itching to fire up the grill again, and it is fully stocked with all the tools you need for your best barbecue yet — and at hard-to-beat prices too.

You don't need every tool on the market, though. Stick with the tools and accessories that make your favorite grilled dishes better and easier. Price isn't always end end-all, be-all, either. Walmart offers several grilling tools for only a few dollars, but if you plan to use it all summer long, it may be worth investing a bit more on a high-performance tool that will last. Fortunately, Walmart offers a host of such tools to grow your collection this season. Here's our list of the best affordable grilling tools you can find in-store, all under $20.