11 Affordable Grilling Tools You Can Buy At Walmart
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Happy grilling season to all who celebrate! Spring is upon us, and while this is may be the worst time of year to buy a new grill, it's a great time to freshen up your grilling tools and accessories. The right grilling tools can make all the difference in your pursuit of becoming a true grill master, but you don't have to spend a fortune to up your backyard barbecue game. Walmart knows you've been itching to fire up the grill again, and it is fully stocked with all the tools you need for your best barbecue yet — and at hard-to-beat prices too.
You don't need every tool on the market, though. Stick with the tools and accessories that make your favorite grilled dishes better and easier. Price isn't always end end-all, be-all, either. Walmart offers several grilling tools for only a few dollars, but if you plan to use it all summer long, it may be worth investing a bit more on a high-performance tool that will last. Fortunately, Walmart offers a host of such tools to grow your collection this season. Here's our list of the best affordable grilling tools you can find in-store, all under $20.
Mainstays 3-Piece Stainless Steel Barbecue Grill Tool Set
If you need all the basics for another grilling season, Mainstays' Stainless Steel Barbecue Grill Tool Set has you covered. It comes with a grill-safe slotted spatula, tongs, and a carving fork to handle most of your grilling tasks. The set boasts a 4.4 star rating from 131 reviewers on the Walmart website, most of whom agree the tools are reasonably priced at $13.78. While some said the tongs are flimsy and difficult to use, you can't beat that price.
Expert Grill 3-in-1 Cleaning Grill Brush with Stainless Steel Scraper
The Expert Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper is a favorite among backyard grill masters. Ideal for cold cleaning, it'll keep your grill at the ready all season long thanks to its food-grade stainless steel scraper and wire brush. It also features a comfortable grip handle with a hanging hold for convenient storage. With a 4.3-star rating from over 1,000 reviewers, this one is a total steal at $5.97.
Ozark Trail Deluxe Cast Iron Reversible Grill Griddle Plate
Don't have the budget for a Blackstone? Ozark Trail's Reversible Griddle Plate will give you all the sizzle without the price tag. The pre-seasoned cast iron griddle is flat on one side with grill slats on the other, with convenient handles on opposite ends. It's perfect for the grill or to use over a campfire. At $16.88, it's a great way to try your hand at griddle grilling before investing in a new grill.
Expert Grill Heavy Duty Cast Iron Griddle Press
Ensure even, juicy, and perfectly cooked burgers every time with the Expert Grill Heavy Duty Cast Iron Griddle Press. Weighing in at 2.77 pounds and measuring 8.86 inches long and 2.95 inches wide, this heavy-duty press means business — and it's well-worth the $12.97 price tag. While the handle has a nylon grip, heat-resistant gloves are still recommended.
Blackstone Griddle Gloves
Speaking of, dial up the sizzle and keep your hands protected with Blackstone's Griddle Gloves. These gloves provide heat resistance up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and are made with textured 100% silicone palm pads for a trustworthy grip. While reviewers mostly agree that these are one-size-fits-most, a few complain they're either too big or too small. But at $14.97, these gloves will effortlessly replace oven mitts entirely.
ThermoPro Waterproof Meat Thermometer
Judging a meat's doneness by its internal temperature is an essential grilling trick for consistent results, so a good meat thermometer is a must-have in your grilling toolkit. Enter the ThermoPro Waterproof Meat Thermometer. This 100% waterproof device has a long probe to keep hands away from heat and can read temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. Currently on Rollback for $17.97, it's an affordable accessory that will make all the difference in your favorite barbecue dishes.
Blackstone Stainless Steel Griddle Scoop
If you love grilling shrimp, scallops, scrambled eggs, potatoes, or vegetable medleys, the Blackstone Griddle Scoop will be a total game changer this summer at only $15.97. Its 4.5-inch wide, heavy-duty stainless steel scoop has a flat base with raised edges to make scooping, flipping, and serving a breeze. Meanwhile, the long, heat-resistant, ergonomic handle is designed to keep your hand off the heat while you work.
Thyme & Table Silicone Heat-Resistant Basting Brush
Every grill master needs a good basting brush, and the Thyme & Table Basting Brush is a no-brainer at $4.43. Made of heat-resistant food-safe silicone, it hand washes easily for repeated use. You'll be reaching for this little brush for all your cooking needs, whether in the kitchen or out on the grill. With a rating of 4.6 stars, dozens of reviewers all seem to agree it simply gets the job done.
Expert Grill Stainless Steel Grill Tongs
Grilling expert Rodney Scott says tongs are the most important tool for safe grilling. He specifically recommends long tongs to keep your hands clear of the flames. So, at 17-inches long, we thought that these Expert Grill Stainless Steel Grill Tongs fit the bill. These tongs also lock in place and come highly recommended from over 200 reviewers with a rating of 4.7 stars. They are currently on Rollback for $8.97.
Blackstone Original 5-Piece Griddle Accessory Tool Kit
If you're dabbling into the world of griddle grilling this summer, the Blackstone Griddle Accessory Tool Kit is a must-have at $19.97. Whether you're sautéing onions or grilling up a vegetable medley, you'll appreciate having two beveled-edge spatulas for flipping and mixing. The scraper is great for cleaning off the griddle surface as well as collecting and compiling your ingredients, while the two squeeze bottles are quite handy for oil, water, or sauces.
Expert Grill Charcoal Chimney Starter
If you're on the hunt for a new charcoal chimney, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better one for less than the Expert Grill Charcoal Chimney Starter at only $10.97. Chimney starters make firing up the barbecue so much faster and easier that you'll never go back to your old methods. Its galvanized-steel construction makes it corrosion and rust-resistant, and reviewers say it's both solid and sturdy.