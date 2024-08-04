Step Up Your Backyard Barbecue Game With This One Crucial Tip

Sure, you can fire up the grill and haphazardly slap ingredients onto the hot surface to cook and serve, but giving your set up a bit of attention before the party begins is a hack that can turn an average backyard get-together into an occasion worth remembering. Planning the perfect summer barbecue certainly isn't a task reserved solely for trained chefs. With some careful prep and organization, you can help keep guests full and make the life of whoever is stationed at the grill much, much easier.

Mise en place is the commonly used culinary term that means "put in place." It's about getting everything ready before you start cooking, from all the food and drink prep to organising dishes, cutlery, and glassware. Though you might not be running a Michelin-ranked restaurant, outlining the menu and approximate number of dishes you'll need to feed an expected crowd can keep ingredients hot, fresh, and ready to dole out. With proteins stacked up and ready to place onto a fired-up grill and vegetables sliced and diced before the first guest arrives, you can not only entertain but actually enjoy the barbecue for yourself.