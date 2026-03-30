The Best And Worst Times Of Year To Buy A Grill
Summer is creeping up, which means if you're in the market for a new grill, the time of year matters more than you might think. Grill prices, brand selection, and general availability change throughout the year, so knowing when to buy can help you lock down the best deal. Once you've figured out the best grill for your BBQ needs, it's on to sales and seasons. We turned to Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools blog, to get his expert take on when to throw down our hard-earned cash — and when not to.
"For anything from one of the big-box stores, Fourth of July weekend the grills go on sale," Thomas advises. "That's when most people in the market for those grills stop buying, so they blow them out to get them off the floor." If your biggest goal is to save money, patience pays off. By mid-summer, stores are trying to clear out seasonal inventory to make room for fall and holiday merchandise. That's when you'll start seeing significant markdowns on grills, sometimes at steep discounts.
However, if you pass on the Independence Day sale, you haven't totally missed your chance. Thomas adds, "There are usually deals to be had for Father's Day, as well as Black Friday/Cyber Monday and such. Also, some grill companies run deals right before Christmas." The good news is, you're bound to find discounts during holiday sales, just keep in mind they're usually not as impressive as those late-season markdowns.
The best time to buy depends on your priorities
Of course, there's also some not-so-optimal times to shop, too. "The worst time is in May or early June," Thomas notes. "There are very rarely any deals until Father's Day in mid-June." It makes sense stores wouldn't put any product on sale right when grilling season is about to kick off, and folks are already planning their summer barbecue menu.
The catch, of course, is that the best time for selecting a new grill isn't usually the best time for savings. There's a trade-off when it comes to this kind of deal-based shopping. Because if you're on the hunt for a very particular model and size, you should start shopping in late spring. This is when retailers roll out the new inventory, and every style is stocked. Whether you want a gas or charcoal grill, you'll have your pick of the lot. Just be prepared to pay the full retail price.
If your biggest concern is getting a great deal, shop during the off-season. This is when you'll find some excellent clearance pricing, as retailers want to clear out floor displays to free up the store for incoming winter gear. Just know that many of the popular models may be sold out, and you'll also have fewer choices when it comes to size, color, and features. The best approach is figuring out what your biggest priority is: getting the best deal or getting the perfect grill? Once you've decided that, plan your purchases accordingly.