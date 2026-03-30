The Best And Worst Times Of Year To Buy A Grill

Summer is creeping up, which means if you're in the market for a new grill, the time of year matters more than you might think. Grill prices, brand selection, and general availability change throughout the year, so knowing when to buy can help you lock down the best deal. Once you've figured out the best grill for your BBQ needs, it's on to sales and seasons. We turned to Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools blog, to get his expert take on when to throw down our hard-earned cash — and when not to.

"For anything from one of the big-box stores, Fourth of July weekend the grills go on sale," Thomas advises. "That's when most people in the market for those grills stop buying, so they blow them out to get them off the floor." If your biggest goal is to save money, patience pays off. By mid-summer, stores are trying to clear out seasonal inventory to make room for fall and holiday merchandise. That's when you'll start seeing significant markdowns on grills, sometimes at steep discounts.

However, if you pass on the Independence Day sale, you haven't totally missed your chance. Thomas adds, "There are usually deals to be had for Father's Day, as well as Black Friday/Cyber Monday and such. Also, some grill companies run deals right before Christmas." The good news is, you're bound to find discounts during holiday sales, just keep in mind they're usually not as impressive as those late-season markdowns.