How To Choose The Best Grill For Your BBQ Needs

There's something romantic, perhaps even therapeutic, about making a meal on a grill. Maybe it's because it's done outside, maybe it's the flavor of the charcoal and smoke that envelops every nook and cranny of whatever you're making, or maybe it's the classic grill marks that make a simple burger or hot dog look incredible. If you are as much of a grilling romantic as we are but don't have a grill of your own yet, we've got great news: there's a grill out there for you.

There are a lot of different types, styles, and sizes of grills to choose from, and depending on how often you grill, what you're cooking, your budget, and the amount of space you have to work with, you can find the one that suits your grilling needs. You're just a griller, standing in front of a variety of different grills, asking which one is just right for you.

We sat down with Matt Abdoo, co-owner of Pig Beach BBQ and a firm believer that there is "nothing quite like live fire to hit the soul of a human," to pick his barbecue-infused brain on the subject. We got the inside scoop on figuring out how to choose the right grill based on these different factors, and to generally talk about why grilling is one of the best ways to prepare food. Whether you're looking to grill burgers and hot dogs, Italian sausage for sandwiches, or salmon and veggies for kebabs, or you want to smoke a rack of ribs or chicken wings to tender, falling-off-the-bone perfection, there's a grill out there to turn your summer, fall, spring, and even winter into a hot grill one.