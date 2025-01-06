​​Ultimate Grilled Italian Sausage Sandwich Recipe

We know sausages don't usually qualify as sandwich material — even Anthony Bourdain had a lot to say about it (to be fair, he had a lot to say about everything). Italian sausage, though, is the one exception that can sneak its way into the sandwich category. In New York especially, where Italian immigrants are a prominent group, Italian sausage sandwiches are a staple at cookouts and in sandwich shops. Italian sausage isn't terribly different from a German-style bratwurst except that Italian sausage is flavored with seasonings like fennel and garlic instead of Germanic nutmeg and caraway, making it a good candidate for sandwiches and the perfect accompaniment to the mandatory peppers and onions.

This Italian sausage sandwich recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is reminiscent of the classic Italian sausage sandwiches of New York but with a garlicky twist. This sandwich is first filled with spicy grilled sausage, then topped with roasted peppers and onions. Finally, the hoagie is drizzled generously with garlic mayo, which elevates the sandwich and keeps you (and your guests) coming back for more.