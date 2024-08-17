The History Of Bratwurst And Where Its Name Comes From

2024's "Brat Summer" may come and go, but bratwurst summer is forever. In fact, not only are these smoky, savory, sweet sausages a barbecue classic, but they carry right on into fall with Oktoberfest celebrations and then winter as part of cozy, comforting meals. Perhaps it's no surprise that such a timeless dish has a history stretching back centuries, but it is indeed a fascinating history worth knowing the next time you bite into a brat.

The first written evidence of the bratwurst's existence is believed to come from Nuremberg in 1313, a city in Germany's Franconia region. Although, as with many things that have been around for hundreds of years, there's a bit of cloudiness and debate around the exact origins and who invented what first. The people in another German region, Thüringen, claim initial bratwurst ownership, and a 600-year-old list of ingredients for making the sausage in that area has been unearthed, which subsequently became the oldest German sausage recipe we have still around today.

We at least know the meaning of the term "bratwurst" for certain. "Brat" is the German word for "without waste," while "wurst" means "sausage." Bratwursts were truly developed as sausages to avoid waste: They utilize the various scraps of beef, veal, and pork, combining everything into sausage casing, which used to be made from intestines as yet another way to use meat leftovers. For generations, bratwursts helped Germans survive tough seasons by making the most of whatever food they could obtain.