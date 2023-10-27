14 Potato Dishes From Germany You Should Try At Least Once

Germany is well-known for its sausages and pretzels, all washed down with a foamy brew. While the country excels in those savory bites, its cuisine features a generous amount of potato-heavy dishes. That has not always been the case, though; this hunger for the humble tuber was inspired by necessity.

In the 18th century, the region now known as Germany was faced with a famine. King Frederick the Great knew he had to find a way to convince the population to consume potatoes, a crop still new to Europe and unpopular in Germany. The king was successful, and potato-centric meals became increasingly common. From fluffy mashed potatoes to crispy potato pancakes and countless options in between, even potato-neutral folks will find something to love in the local variety.

Whether you book a flight to go taste these dishes for yourself or DIY at home with a recipe and your favorite imported German beer, the outcome is sure to be positive. Here are the potato dishes from Germany you'll want to make a point to try at least once.