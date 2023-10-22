How To Tell If Your Sausage Links Are Undercooked

Sausages are a wonderfully diverse branch of meat products that offer flavor profiles for every palate. They can, however, be notoriously tricky to cook. The thing about sausage links is that, when you're cooking them whole, they may look finished on the outside, but are actually drastically undercooked on the inside. Fortunately, there are a few ways to figure out whether or not a sausage is undercooked with the most fool-proof method being the use of a meat thermometer.

A meat thermometer is your friend in all instances, whether you're cooking steak, whole chicken, duck, or sausage. It gives you an accurate reading of the internal temperature of the meat, thereby informing you whether or not it has reached the point where it is safe to eat. With sausages, as noted by Healthline, you're aiming for an internal temp of between 155 degrees Fahrenheit and 165 degrees Fahrenheit. But be sure to check the sausage package for recommended cooking temps, as it could be higher than the general range. If you're buying freshly made sausages, ask the butcher.

While the thermometer may be the best option, not everyone is going to have one on hand. The good news is that, in the days before instant-read meat thermometers, cooks developed methods by which they could tell if a sausage was undercooked.