11 Common Mistakes People Make With Charcoal BBQ

There's never a bad time of year to grill. But it's especially popular when the weather turns nice, the game is on, or you have a few people over. These are the times when you want to move the party outside and enjoy an iced cold beer and a delicious plate of barbecue. But before you cook the perfect hamburger or tri-tip, you need to make sure your grill is set up the correct way and that you have everything you need. Are you using charcoal briquettes or wood? Do you have the right tools? Is your protein seasoned exactly the way you want it?

While grilling has been around for decades, so have the mistakes that often go with it. How many times have you had the grease from that burger set the fire ablaze and ended up with a well-done patty instead of that nice medium-rare you wanted? Or maybe you accidentally threw your smoldering coals out before they were just ash and watched as your trash bin went up in flames. Don't worry; we've all made these and several other mistakes. But since we really want to try and eliminate any future grilling issues, we sat down with barbecue and smoking maven Steven Raichlen during his annual Barbecue University to find out what some of the most common mistakes are and how to avoid them the next time we want to grill.