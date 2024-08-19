When To Keep The Vents Open Vs Closed While Grilling

An underutilized and poorly understood feature of the average modern grill is the vent. Sure, it's the place where smoke escapes from the grill, but did you know that you can also use it to adjust the temperature? We recently had a chance to talk to Silvio Correa, Private Chef and Brazilian Grill Master, and he had some great insight into when you want your vents open and when they should be closed.

In a basic sense, open vents allow for more airflow, which means a hotter grill, while closed vents restrict airflow. This is particularly helpful when you're first lighting your grill. On a charcoal grill, for example, it's a good idea to "open the vents when lighting the charcoal to allow maximum airflow and quickly reach the desired temperature," Correa told Tasting Table.

Once you've reached the desired temperature, you can "adjust ventilation openings to control airflow and temperature," Correa continued. "More ventilation openings increases heat and oxygen flow." If you don't have an internal thermometer attached to your grill, you can use the color of the charcoal briquettes to safely determine how hot the grill is. However you're planning on keeping tabs on the temperature, the vents are a great tool to maintain control over it.