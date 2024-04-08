11 Foods You're Probably Cooking On Too High Heat, According To A Chef

On my first day of culinary school, the chef instructor defined cooking as "the thermodynamics of heat transfer as it relates to food." The class regarded him with blank stares, which did nothing to encourage him to elaborate or explain what that meant. Four decades later, I can explain cooking like this: Heat can exist as energy in air, liquids, or solid cooking surfaces, which transfers to your food, heating it and ultimately cooking it.

Heat energy exists in different quantities, measured in degrees, and intensities, measured in British Thermal Units (BTUs), which is the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of one pound of water (one pint) by one degree Fahrenheit. Chefs stressed to me the importance of cooking in hot sauté pans and I, like many of my contemporaries, looked at the stove burner knob and cranked it to its highest setting for a high temperature and intensity. What this approach needs is something resembling a degree of subtlety.

In most cooking scenarios, we start with a preheated oven, grill, pan of water, or frying pan. Preheating creates a reserve of energy that won't deplete as soon as cooler-temperature food touches it. The amount of that reserve and the rate at which it's replenished impact how quickly the exterior of your food cooks, affecting heat transfer to the interior. We tend to cook too hot much of the time, with adverse effects, and these are just some of the foods we make this mistake with.