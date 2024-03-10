Cold Searing Is Key For The Crispiest Skin Chicken Thighs

Salty, savory, and crisp, the best bit of a juicy chicken thigh is arguably the crunchy skin on top. If you want to maximize that shatteringly crisp texture, cold searing is the technique you need to master. This super-simple method, where the chicken is placed skin-side down in a cold pan before it's heated until almost cooked through, sounds odd but it works.

While searing protein is traditionally done in a hot skillet with a slick of oil or butter, it doesn't always make for an uber-thin crispy surface that has a crackly crunch and a perfectly cooked middle because both elements cook at different rates. Cold searing works because the fat in the chicken skin is given plenty of time to render out, or melt down, as the meat beneath it cooks all the way through. This results in an extra fine, crispy layer of skin with a succulent center.

The other benefit to searing chicken in this manner is that you won't need to add any extra fat to the pan. The natural fat released by the skin as it renders is sufficient to cook the chicken all the way through when you flip it over for the final few minutes. This chickeny schmaltz is also packed full of flavor and with the addition of some heavy cream, garlic, and herbs it creates a lusciously appetizing sauce.