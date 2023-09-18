12 Tips For Making The Ultimate Smash Burger

If your favorite part of a burger is the crust, flavorful and dripping with salty juice when you bite into it, you're not alone. For years burger enthusiasts had no idea what they were missing. Now, popular chains like In-N-Out, Shake Shack, and Five Guys perfected the art of this super thin patty with crave-able toppings.

But, there is a method to the madness, and not everybody does it right. Just because it's thin doesn't mean it's a smash burger. White Castle burgers are thin, but the technique differs, resulting in a steamed patty instead of a seared one. That cooking technique alone turns a so-so hunk of ground meat into something spectacular.

What does this mean for home cooks? It means that attention to detail makes all the difference. Everything from the type of meat to the pan to the final toppings matters. Even the best ingredients won't cover poor cooking techniques, and the best cooking technique in the world won't save a dry patty. It is possible, however, to make delectable smash burgers at home. And it all starts with quality ingredients, attention to detail, and the proper technique.