The 10 Biggest Mistakes You're Making When Searing Steak

One of the great things about ordering at a steakhouse is the crusty caramelization they build on the steak. It's not only a textural pleasure; it creates flavors and aromas that hit your nose before the steak is even set in front of you. You think, "I wish I could do that at home." If all your attempts to replicate that searing have, to date, been met with failure, you may find yourself saying, "How hard can it be to put a steak in a pan and have it come out like that?"

Fortunately, it's not so difficult at all, but you need to arm yourself with a bit of information to be successful. That information includes the tools for the job, as well as knowing where people most often go wrong in the process.

Successfully searing a steak requires applying science to create an art form. This means you need to understand how heat transfers to food, how it transfers through a pan or grill, and then understand some variables like time, moisture, and quantities. After grasping those, you apply a little finesse and a personal touch, and suddenly, you've created that steakhouse sear you never thought possible. If the mention of science leaves you trepidatious, we're here to help. Broken down into easily digestible chunks, the variables to searing a steak are as easy to consume as a well-cooked piece of meat.