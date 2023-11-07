Why You Shouldn't Add Shrimp To A Seafood Boil Until The Very End

Seafood boils are a delicious one-pot meal that celebrates the flavors of fresh seafood, potatoes, corn, and spices like Old Bay seasoning. The dish is popular along the East Coast, especially in South Carolina's Lowcountry, and in Louisiana. You can make your own version at home by boiling it on the stovetop or baking the dish in the oven if you want less of a mess. But no matter what cooking method you go with, it's essential to add the shrimp toward the end of the cooking time.

Why? Shrimp cooks much faster than the other ingredients. The potatoes, corn on the cob, sausage, and other seafood like lobster tails need at least 25 minutes to cook. Meanwhile, shrimp cooks in just a few minutes. And trust us, you don't want to overcook the shellfish or it will be tough and rubbery, which is a surefire way to ruin your seafood boil.