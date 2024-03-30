16 Biggest Mistakes Everyone Makes With Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are always there when the craving strikes for a nutrient-dense, savory breakfast. Despite being available at nearly every diner and hotel breakfast bar, with its recipe easily found on many food-focused websites, we would venture to say that scrambled eggs are one of the trickiest recipes to make well. While it's easy to toss eggs in a skillet, turn up the heat, and render something palatable from it, it requires a mastery of the pan and technique to make ethereally soft and swoon-worthy scrambled eggs.

We've curated some of the most common mistakes people make with this breakfast food in the hope that you can trace when your plates of breakfast past have gone awry. We have also provided some tips along the way on how to master a good batch of scrambled eggs at home — rather than one you have to salvage with copious amounts of hot sauce.