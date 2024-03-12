Use Ricotta Cheese For The Absolute Creamiest Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are a universally popular breakfast dish because they're easy to make, ready in minutes, and offer a delightfully fluffy texture and buttery flavor. Since eggs are so versatile, you can throw any ingredient into a scramble, and it's bound to be good. While adding cheese to scrambled eggs isn't a novel idea, you're probably used to the sharp, salty flavor of cheddar or jack cheese and the gooey characteristic of their melted consistency. Ricotta cheese, however, delivers the ultimate texture upgrade to scrambled eggs.

A fresh, soft, spreadable cheese with a creamy, almost grainy texture, ricotta's mild yet rich flavor is as versatile an ingredient as eggs are. Its richness will enhance the buttery, decadent taste of scrambled eggs, but it's the textural enhancement that really stands out. Whisking ricotta into a scramble will thicken and soften scrambled eggs with a luscious creaminess without detracting from their light, airy nature.

Different recipes for ricotta scrambled eggs add ricotta to the scramble at different times — some recommend folding the ricotta into newly formed curds while piping hot, while others add a dollop of fresh ricotta to the eggs while they're still liquid. Constantly moving the liquid eggs around over low heat will ensure the creamiest, softest scramble whether you add the ricotta at the beginning or end of the process.