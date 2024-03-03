The Chef-Approved Strategy For Perfect Fried Eggs

Eating a fried egg in the morning is one of the best ways to start the day — but it can be difficult to make the perfect fried egg. This is where a chef-approved strategy comes in. YouTube's Food Wishes, which features videos of a chef known as Chef John, recently posted a video revealing a hack that helps you achieve the perfect fried egg.

In the video, Chef John begins by transferring a cracked egg into a pan over medium heat, with oil. Then, he explains the trick, stating, "As soon as that's in the pan, I like to take the edge of a spoon or a spatula and break through that membrane that holds the whites together." The reason to do this is that it allows the egg whites to spread, which allows for a more even cook. The trick also positions the yolk right in the center of the whites, making for a more visually pleasing egg.

Chef John goes on to state that the fried egg is done when the edges and bottom are crispy — he cooks this egg sunny side up, meaning the egg is never flipped to keep the yolk intact (and runny). You can still use this hack if you prefer your fried egg another way — over easy, medium, or hard; just follow his instructions, then flip and cook until the egg reaches your desired doneness.