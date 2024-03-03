It's A Huge Mistake To Not Clean Your Grill Immediately After Cooking

The urge to put the lid down on a dirty grill to hide the greasy grates after a barbecue is real. Who wants to clean the barbie while everyone else is enjoying their succulent grilled chicken and juicy ribeye? While we understand the struggle, we can't condone it, because it's a huge mistake to not clean your grill immediately after cooking.

The main reason for cleaning the barbecue as soon as you're done grilling is that it's easier to remove any food fragments and residues that are stuck to the grates while they're still hot. If you allow the grill to cool down, the bits of food, marinades, and sauces you've used during your cookout will harden and cling to the grates, requiring lots of forceful scrubbing later. Using a chemical-based cleaner to remove those stubborn fragments could cause damage to the grates too.

Secondly, even if you have the best intentions to clean the grill the next day, life happens and things get forgotten about. Any stuck-on food that's left to molder on the grates for an extended period can begin to rot, become a breeding ground for germs, and even give rise to rust on the coating that can adversely affect the performance of your grill. If you tend to leave your barbecue in the backyard without a cover a dirty grill can also attract pests.