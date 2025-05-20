The Fuss-Free Way To Rotate Grilled Hot Dogs

Grilled hot dogs are one of the simple joys of the summer, but if you are a true hot dog lover you want to get every step right. With memories of perfectly charred and juicy hot dogs with plenty of snap in your head, you'll try every cooking method to squeeze the maximum amount of flavor into them, and you'll taste test every brand you can get your hands on. But one way or another, whether you are hosting a barbecue or follow the popular 2-step method for juicy hot dogs, they are going to end up back on the grill, because nothing beats that charred flavor. If you want to make grilling as easy as possible, you'll want to follow one of our favorite hot dog hacks and grab some skewers.

Hot dogs are slippery little guys that can sometimes be tough to flip with tongs. Skewers make turning them a lot easier, providing a corn-on-the-cob like handle for flipping over your hot dogs without losing your grip. All you have to do is slide a thin skewer through them lengthwise and place them perpendicular to the grill grates and you're good to go. Skewers can also help with bulk jobs too. Just poke two skewers through each end of a hot dog and then skewer more above it, forming a sort of hot dog ladder, so you can rotate whole groups at once without fear of dropping them.